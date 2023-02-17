Last week, Will Notte, a state representative from Rutland City since 2019, and a member of the Democratic leadership team in the House, wrote a piece placing the blame for the hotel voucher program we have today on the governor and his administration. Yes, the expanded hotel program was started three years ago by the governor, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, when we were in a state of emergency.
However, since the end of the emergency two years ago, it has been the Legislature insisting the program continue unabated despite repeated warnings from the administration that it was unsustainable. The current hotel voucher program is the most generous in the country. The administration has been transparent about efforts to thoughtfully wind down the program because, as the federal funding runs out, it is not financially sustainable using state funds.
It’s been a full three years since this program was drastically expanded. It is long past due to begin scaling it back. When the House Appropriations Committee added $21 million to keep the program unabated for yet another three months, Rep. Paul Clifford, of Rutland City, proposed an amendment to reduce that appropriation by $7.5 million and give priority to seniors, families with children and the disabled. That amendment was opposed by Representative Notte and his colleagues and ultimately failed.
A year ago, in a letter to legislators, the administration warned we needed to make changes to scale back the hotel program and increase the supply of housing and shelters. And after the House continued to fund the expanded program without changes earlier this month, the governor is again sounding the alarm. Expanding the eligibility criteria to allow additional households to receive benefits in April will create a larger cliff in June as the program is not sustainable with state funds, and Vermont has inadequate hotel and motel capacity to accommodate all affected households for an extended period now that hotels are once again hosting visitors to our state.
Up until now, the program has been funded by federal dollars. That ends in March. Representative Notte and colleagues are spending our Vermont tax dollars to continue it. If the program continues, the $21 million over three months will be $84 million over the course of a year. What taxes will be raised, or programs cut, to pay for that?
I agree with Mayor Allaire and Representative Notte that the expanded hotel program has led to a spike in crime and drugs in Rutland City, Rutland Town and the surrounding communities. As a member of the House Judiciary Committee, I hope Representative Notte begins focusing on tougher laws on criminals to help us cut down on repeat offenders.
And as to our local problems of increased crime and drugs, it is local taxpayers who now foot the bill for the extra law enforcement costs. This is unfair to the residents of Rutland County.
To their credit, the House Appropriations Committee did include study language to help us figure out a way to ramp down the program. However, those efforts have been tried before and recommendations ignored. Let’s hope this time is different.
Rather than trying to pin blame on the governor, let us work together to find solutions that reduce homelessness and crime.
Pattie McCoy is a state representative from Poultney and the House minority leader.
