Last week, Will Notte, a state representative from Rutland City since 2019, and a member of the Democratic leadership team in the House, wrote a piece placing the blame for the hotel voucher program we have today on the governor and his administration. Yes, the expanded hotel program was started three years ago by the governor, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, when we were in a state of emergency.

However, since the end of the emergency two years ago, it has been the Legislature insisting the program continue unabated despite repeated warnings from the administration that it was unsustainable. The current hotel voucher program is the most generous in the country. The administration has been transparent about efforts to thoughtfully wind down the program because, as the federal funding runs out, it is not financially sustainable using state funds.

