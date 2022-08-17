As someone who has always been pro-choice, I have spoken with many Vermonters about Prop 5/Article 22, the constitutional amendment on the November ballot. They are supportive because all they hear is it’s about a woman’s right to do with her body what she will, and how can you say “no” to that?

But they have second thoughts when they find out it allows for an on-demand abortion up to and including nine months. Nine months — think about it a minute. When is a fetus a baby?

