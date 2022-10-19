As the most recent past board chair of Vermont State Employee Credit Union, I voted in support of the proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union, as did the entire board of directors.

There are many reasons for a “yes” vote and they all speak to making VSECU a financially stronger and more stable credit union for the near- and long-term. As board fiduciaries, we had great concern about strong competitive markets impacting the viability of VSECU. It was not practical to rest on laurels and naively believe that, without growth and diligent strategic planning, we would remain strong.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.