As a member of the Mill River community, I have been watching the Wallingford situation with Bruce Moreton. The outcome affects everyone who lives in the Mill River Unified Union School District because Mr. Moreton is making and influencing decisions that affect the students and taxpayers in every town in the district.
If you read the Rutland Herald Feb. 24 edition and the letters from Todd Filmore and Lynn Edmunds published the same day, you might think Mr. Moreton was being unfairly targeted by the BCA. However, the facts as I understand them, are different.
Bruce Moreton moved out of Wallingford six months after being elected to the school board in 2021. He has been living in Rutland since then, spending occasional time at his seasonal camp near Wallingford Pond. Although he was quoted in the article as saying the camp needs heat and water, there is more to it than that. To become livable year-round, the cabin needs heat, water, a septic system and electricity. While he also claims no work was done on the camp last summer through no fault of his own, there has been absolutely no demonstrable progress made on his construction. According to publicly available records, he has not received, or even applied for, the necessary permits for any of that work.
In his letter to the BCA in March 2022, Mr. Moreton stated he was living in Rutland, but he was going to rehabilitate his seasonal camp into a year-round home and be living there by the end of that summer. He also stated he had engaged several contractors, one of which was supposedly set to begin work “in the next week or two.” The BCA, based on that letter and the promise contained therein, took no action on the request thereby allowing him to remain on the checklist. His name was not removed from the checklist at any time during or after the 2022 proceedings. According to VSA§2122(b), a person is allowed to remain on the voter checklist even if temporarily relocated to another town only if they intend to move back to their original town “coupled with an act or acts consistent with that intent.”
As Wallingford resident Ken Fredette pointed out in his comments to the BCA on Feb. 15, Mr. Moreton did not follow through on his promise to return to full-time residence in Wallingford by fall of 2022. So, as he did not follow through on his promise and no measurable progress towards relocating back to Wallingford has occurred, the BCA removed him from the checklist. As this was a continuation of the previous challenge, not a new request, to remove Mr. Moreton from the checklist, a new challenge letter was not required as some people have suggested.
Mr. Filmore and Mr. Edmunds would have you believe Mr. Moreton is being unfairly targeted by a handful of individuals who don’t like his politics. The reality is the legitimate Wallingford residents asking that Mr. Moreton be removed from the checklist do not want someone who has not lived in their town for the majority of his time in an elected position representing them any longer. Would you? I know I wouldn’t, and Vermont state law doesn’t want that either. Being on the voter checklist in a town is about more than just the ability to vote in that town. It is also about whether a person is allowed to run for, or hold, an elected position in that town.
As Mr. Moreton was removed from the voter checklist in Wallingford, his position on the MRUUSD board must be declared vacant and filled within 30 days of the district clerk becoming aware of the vacancy. To not declare the position vacant would put the MRUUSD board in violation of state law. Mr. Moreton being unwilling to step down from the board isn’t the first time he has advocated for the MRUUSD board to violate the law. In 2021, with less than a month on the board, Mr. Moreton advocated for the board to violate the law by not filling the position vacated by George Ambrose within the statutory 30 days. He repeatedly urged the MRUUSD board to violate open meeting laws and defy the Vermont Labor Relations Board regarding contract negotiation meetings. Would you want someone advocating for a public body to violate the law on several occasions representing you? Again, I know I certainly would not.
John McKenna lives in Clarendon.
