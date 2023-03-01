As a member of the Mill River community, I have been watching the Wallingford situation with Bruce Moreton. The outcome affects everyone who lives in the Mill River Unified Union School District because Mr. Moreton is making and influencing decisions that affect the students and taxpayers in every town in the district.

If you read the Rutland Herald Feb. 24 edition and the letters from Todd Filmore and Lynn Edmunds published the same day, you might think Mr. Moreton was being unfairly targeted by the BCA. However, the facts as I understand them, are different.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.