One day in early August, I was on Great Blasket Island off the rugged west coast of Ireland, and had just finished a hike with extraordinary views of cliffs, other islands and open ocean. Walking back toward the buildings that once constituted a year-round village and the rocky cove where dinghies move visitors from and to the boats that bring them out to the island, I stood by the side of the trail waiting for a friend who was buying a woolen hat from a knitter.

Before leaving on my hike, I had noticed a group in business attire filming near one of the old houses. Several of them were now coming down the trail and as they approached, I asked what they were filming. There was a brief silence then, nodding to the man beside him, one of them said, “This is our prime minister.”

