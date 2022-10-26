Approximately two weeks ago, I read an article stating the United States Postal Service has your go-ahead to get their house in order again. Additionally, another price hike on first-class mail and post office boxes was inferred for January 2023. But surprise, no article told me what I discovered just this morning: There has already been another hike in the cost of priority boxes, which was a great idea currently outpricing itself.
I sincerely and vehemently urge you to demand an external program evaluation be undertaken of postal service administration related directly to its founding purpose and its future possibilities in communities nationwide.
My doctorate in higher education administration and educational inquiry from Indiana University equips me to argue at length. However, there is no need, because the evidence of waste and abuse is staring me right in the face: a 7-inch stack of catalogs/advertisements weighing close to 4 pounds has come through my post office box in less than a week.
Regardless of the seasonal "push," I can only imagine the daily experience of mail carriers across all citizens. I understand those pushing out the bulk of the mail pay merely pennies per item, but it is mail millions of us did not order or solicit, hence the term "junk" mail. In comparison, the pile of birthday cards and bills before me is less than ⅓-inch and weighs next to nothing.
Weight carries costs. Whatever legislation required the post office to serve advertisers' interests must be revisited in light of the technological changes in the ways we the people currently conduct business. A halt to unsolicited advertising would remove "junk" from the mail, the term from our jargon, and the detritus from our landfills. Getting mail quickly and on time could become the pleasure it used to be. The burden, the weight, the push on our carriers would become reasonable once again.
My town would be lost without a post office. I believe it is a community good nationwide, as COVID and the 2020 election highlighted. Specifically, my postmaster and her staff are exceptional community members/service providers; their integrity is consistently praiseworthy. In a time of such division among all peoples, the postal service unites us. Please, please help us.
Judith M. Meloy lives in Poultney.
