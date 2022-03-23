Apparently, the New Hampshire Legislature in its infinite wisdom has passed legislation OK'ing the sale of ivermectin over the counter without prescription. I just thought the March 18 Wall Street Journal's article was worth repeating.
"Researchers testing repurposed drugs against COVID-19 found that ivermectin didn’t reduce hospital admissions, in the largest trial yet of the effect of the antiparasitic on the disease driving the pandemic.
"Ivermectin has received a lot of attention as a potential treatment for COVID-19 including from celebrities such as podcast host Joe Rogan. Most evidence has shown it to be ineffective against COVID-19 or has relied on data of poor quality, infectious-disease researchers said. Public-health authorities and researchers have for months said the drug hasn’t shown any benefit in treating the disease. Taking large doses of the drug is dangerous, the Food and Drug Administration has said.
"The latest trial, of nearly 1,400 COVID-19 patients at risk of severe disease, is the largest to show that those who received ivermectin as a treatment didn’t fare better than those who received a placebo. 'There was no indication that ivermectin is clinically useful,' said Edward Mills, one of the study’s lead researchers and a professor of health sciences at Canada’s McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. Dr. Mills on Friday plans to present the findings, which have been accepted for publication in a major peer-reviewed medical journal, at a public forum sponsored by the National Institutes of Health … The researchers also looked at whether patients on ivermectin cleared the virus from their bodies faster than those who received a placebo, whether their symptoms resolved sooner, whether they were in the hospital or on ventilators for less time and whether there was any difference in the death rates for the two groups.
"To make sure they were being thorough, the researchers analyzed the data in three different ways. They looked at data from all patients; then analyzed data from patients who received ivermectin or a placebo 24 hours before they were hospitalized; and in a third review, looked at data from patients who said they had adhered strictly to their dosing schedule. In each scenario, they found ivermectin didn’t improve patient outcomes.
"'This is the first large, prospective study that should really help put to rest ivermectin and not give any credibility to the use of it for COVID-19,' said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, who reviewed the findings.
"Ivermectin is used primarily to treat patients with certain parasitic diseases. Some doctors have been prescribing it to COVID-19 patients, and some people have found ways to obtain ivermectin without a prescription."
I thought it worthwhile, given what I have seen bandied about, to call attention once again to this massive untruth.
Michael Meninger lives in Worcester.
