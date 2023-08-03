I wanted to respond to a recent article about former Woodstock Union High School coach Dave Bloch, who is suing the district about his termination. I do not wish to defend or support his firing, as I do not have the specifics of his conversations with students, but I wanted to disabuse the coach of some of his unfounded beliefs.
Bloch stated he “believes, based on scientific evidence, that there are only two sexes, which are male and female, and that sex is determined by a person’s chromosomes.” I wonder what scientific evidence he is citing, as this statement is factually incorrect.
While most females have XX sex chromosomes, and most males have XY sex chromosomes, there are several documented instances of non-binary sex chromosomes in humans. People may lack a sex chromosome (monosomy) or have an extra one (trisomy). In some cases, a baby can be born missing part of a sex chromosome (deletion). Turner syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, Noonan syndrome, Trisomy X, Fragile X syndrome, and XXY syndrome are all medically recognized sex chromosome abnormalities that refute Mr. Bloch’s “scientific evidence.”
According to the National Institute of Health, “The (sex chromosome) abnormalities are often hard to recognize at birth and may not be diagnosed until puberty.” Doctors have adopted a term, intersex, to describe those humans who do not fit neatly into the male and female categories. It is estimated that approximately 2% of the human population is intersex, about the same rate as people who have red hair.
Mr. Bloch further “believes, based on scientific evidence, that no one can change his or her sex.” There is no plausible scientific evidence to support this claim. Sex reassignment surgery has been occurring since 1906, although most Americans did not become aware of this procedure until Christine Jorgensen’s much publicized surgery in 1952.
Mr. Bloch also seems to be unaware that many people, despite their sex chromosomes, do not feel comfortable in the gender they were assigned at birth. According to the American Psychiatric Association, “The term ‘transgender’ refers to a person whose sex assigned at birth (usually based on external genitalia) does not align with their gender identity (one’s psychological sense of their gender). Some people who are transgender will experience ‘gender dysphoria,’ which refers to psychological distress that results from an incongruence between one’s sex assigned at birth and one’s gender identity. Though gender dysphoria often begins in childhood, some people may not experience it until after puberty or much later.”
I would strongly suggest Mr. Bloch visit the American Psychiatric Association’s website to further educate himself on gender dysphoria. He should also visit the American Medical Association’s website to research sex chromosome abnormalities, and perhaps even venture onto the Intersex Society of North America’s website, before discussing his beliefs with others.
That’s what they are, Mr. Bloch, purely your “beliefs.” They do not pass muster as “scientific evidence.”
Mic Metz lives in West Rutland.