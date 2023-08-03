I wanted to respond to a recent article about former Woodstock Union High School coach Dave Bloch, who is suing the district about his termination. I do not wish to defend or support his firing, as I do not have the specifics of his conversations with students, but I wanted to disabuse the coach of some of his unfounded beliefs.

Bloch stated he “believes, based on scientific evidence, that there are only two sexes, which are male and female, and that sex is determined by a person’s chromosomes.” I wonder what scientific evidence he is citing, as this statement is factually incorrect.

