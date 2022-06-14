I applaud your recent editorial "Small steps" describing one way we can make all students, regardless of their sex orientation or gender identity, feel welcome, appreciated and safe at school.
May I propose another small step in our quest to make Vermont schools welcoming to all: Retire the anachronistic and biased tradition of different colored graduation gowns based on sex. Tonight, my son will graduate from West Rutland High School in a green gown. His classmates who were born as female will wear gold gowns. What message does this send? That those in gold gowns have diplomas somehow different from those in green gowns? While it is true that those in gold gowns will historically receive less money for the same job than those in green gowns will eventually earn, why do we need to continue to enforce this stereotype? My son will be attending UMass Boston in the fall and in four years, he will graduate with his peers, all of whom will wear blue robes with white trim.
If our colleges have adopted this non-discriminatory practice, why can't our high schools? What if a student identifies as non-binary? I teach at Otter Valley High School, and it is for this very reason that we switched to identical robes for all graduating seniors. The sexual chromosomes and reproductive organs you were born with have no bearing whatsoever on your ability to achieve your goals.
At one point in time, they did — not because of biological differences, but because of societal bias. In fact, these biases still exist in some ways (see my previous fact about salaries), but we have at least identified the issue and are working to remove this unfair access to opportunity that has so long existed in a country that claims anyone can achieve the American Dream with hard work and dedication.
I am asking for all high schools in Vermont to rethink this outdated and discriminatory practice. Foster inclusivity and equality in education by making this one small step: Every senior will wear the same color robe. West Rutland could switch to green with gold trim and no one would suffer anxiety or feelings of exclusion based on this one small step. Come on Vermont, make this one small step, for the sake of all our students.
Michael Metz lives in Rutland.
