In a recent letter supporting the right of Vermonters of European descent to continue to use Indigenous symbols as school mascots, the author lamented the fact one Facebook group that supports changing the offensive name did not provide a “single person’s name, organizations or affiliation.” Since when did a person’s identity or affiliation outweigh the merits of their argument? That is the very definition of tribalism, being overly loyal to your own group, regardless of the ethics involved.
The author goes on to note, “On the side of maintaining the RHS identity you will find a couple thousand people gladly posting their names, faces and signs in support of rescuing their native pride from outsiders. This is not the first time ‘the nameless ones’ have shown up from afar, nor likely the last.” Oh, the irony. Rescuing their “native pride”? The Abenaki are the true natives of Vermont. How do they feel about this issue? We of European descent are the ones who have shown up from afar, and the fact a supporter of retaining the Raiders name and logo would use such language, oblivious to its ironic connotations, only exemplifies this group’s total lack of understanding and sympathy.
From reading about the push for change at RHS in the Rutland Herald, I was under the impression that current students and recent alumni were the main catalysts for this change. When I read about those insisting on keeping the name and logo, I see and hear a lot of folks whose high school days are long behind them. The students and alumni who wish to right this wrong are neither nameless nor from afar. But their thinking is years ahead of those who cling to past traditions, regardless of their worth.
Michael Metz lives in West Rutland.
