Act 135 marks significant step forward toward surface water resiliency in Vermont.
As I’ve been teaching my 1½-year-old son to brush his teeth, I take the opportunity to talk about water conservation. This may not be top of mind for many Vermonters but as someone who grew up in California through significant drought years, it’s ingrained in me to turn off the tap while brushing and to use a glass for sipping and rinsing instead of letting the water flow through a cupped hand. I know it’s important to teach my son this because, although Vermont has relatively abundant water, we’re not immune to droughts here.
One of the key findings of the 2021 Vermont Climate Assessment is, floods and droughts are expected to increase due to the growing variability of rain and changing water tables. Precipitation events and droughts are becoming more erratic and localized — making access to surface water uncertain and unpredictable.
On top of that, Vermont is becoming an increasingly desirable place to relocate for so-called “climate migrants” who are escaping extreme heat, wildfires, sea-level rise and other inhospitable impacts from climate change in various parts of the country. Vermont stands to benefit in myriad ways from an influx of people, but there’s no denying it will put pressure on our natural resources — like surface and groundwater resources — not to mention on our housing stock and associated infrastructure.
In fact, demands for surface water from industrial, agricultural and municipal users are all on the rise. Earlier this month, a farming and climate change expert noted on Vermont Public Radio that “more and more farmers are investing in irrigation because of the recent droughts we’ve seen here in Vermont.” In explaining this shift, he observed that “(f)armers are making that investment and putting in irrigation systems, where many could get by without them in the past.”
Yet hardly any standards exist under Vermont law to protect downstream user access to the amount of water that remains in a stream after a withdrawal. Only a few select surface water users are required to report and apply for a permit, including ski areas withdrawing water for snowmaking, “de minimus” users, and those triggering a federal water-quality certificate. As a result — until the recent passage of Act 135 — the state has had little to no knowledge of the impact of water withdrawals.
In response to this issue, two years ago, the Legislature passed Act 173, which convened an expert study group to investigate and make recommendations to the General Assembly regarding the environmental, economic and recreational impacts of surface water diversions, including the transfer of surface water between watersheds.
H.466 (Act 135), a bill passed into law this past legislative session, is the product and recommendation of that study group. The new law allows the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to develop a surface water withdrawal registration and reporting program to evaluate impacts to surface waters, and then design and put into place a permitting program that’s informed by that data. It also grants the agency authority to review “interbasin” transfers of water between watersheds — something that, for example, a ski resort may do for snowmaking purposes — to ensure transfers meet state water quality standards.
Act 135 is important to all Vermonters who rely on surface water for their business and those who enjoy numerous outdoor activities, including fishing and swimming. This law isn’t about excluding certain surface water users or picking favorites. Rather, it’s exactly the type of planning ahead that will set us up for equitable access to surface water as demand increases, while simultaneously protecting the ecosystems of our streams and rivers.
Whether looked at through a lens of fairness, responsibility or climate resilience planning, this law represents a step in the right direction to better manage our use of surface waters. It’s even a relatable message to a toddler brushing his teeth — it’s ultimately about equitably sharing something we care deeply about.
Elena Mihaly is Conservation Law Foundation’s Vermont vice president and director.
