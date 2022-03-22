Over the last several years, Vermont’s farmers have made tremendous progress in cutting dangerous phosphorus pollution from their properties that harms our waterways with toxic algae blooms. But a longstanding turf war between two state agencies is putting that progress at risk.
Under Vermont law, the Agency of Natural Resources oversees agricultural pollution from so-called “point-sources” on a farm, like a pipe or a ditch, and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets regulates pollution from so-called “non-point sources,” like manure-laden water running off a farm field into a stream. But this jurisdictional split is based on a legal fiction, not on farming realities, as it’s difficult to identify where exactly pollution originates.
Many people have criticized this divided jurisdiction, and for good reason. In an interagency memo, Julie Moore, Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources, concluded this split “has led to tension and conflict between the agencies, regulatory uncertainty for farmers, and more time-consuming outcomes for water quality resulting in more pollution.”
It’s no wonder that no other state has adopted this split authority model — it’s a recipe for failure. It has led to egregious interagency conflict and countless examples of serious agricultural pollution problems going unaddressed. The Agency of Agriculture is required to immediately notify the Agency of Natural Resources of any complaint it receives or field inspection report of point source discharge of agricultural waste. But the Agency of Agriculture routinely delays referring evidence of these pollution incidences for months. As a result, pollution continues unabated, and changing conditions alter or eliminate important evidence.
Similarly, the Agency of Agriculture is required to document its farm investigations within 30 days to facilitate Agency of Natural Resources enforcement on any water quality violations. Instead, they averaged 177 days to finalize reports documenting farm inspections in 2019. For 14 of those inspections, the Agency of Agriculture waited more than a year. Without these reports to clarify for the Agency of Natural Resources where the pollution is occurring and other characteristics, they are left guessing where the discharge was occurring. The Agency of Natural Resources cannot properly administer the Clean Water Act through guesswork.
Over the past year, Conservation Law Foundation (CLF) has reviewed thousands of public records from both agencies to investigate the impact of this divided jurisdiction on water quality, government efficiency and the regulated farming community. We reviewed farm inspection reports and enforcement documents, as well as three years of email correspondence between the two agencies. Our findings are clear: the relationship is so broken that the Agency of Natural Resources cannot properly uphold its federally delegated responsibilities under the Clean Water Act without corrective action.
After decades of failed efforts to repair this broken relationship, it’s time for Vermont to end joint responsibilities between these two agencies and consolidate regulation of farm water quality solely within the Agency of Natural Resources.
Both agencies have gone to significant lengths, over a period of years and administrations, to work towards overcoming their broken relationship, to no avail.
Since the state has failed to correct this dysfunctional system on its own, CLF — in partnership with the Vermont Natural Resources Council and Lake Champlain Committee — recently submitted a joint petition to EPA requesting it step in to fix this serious clean water problem. Our petition asks the EPA to require Vermont to fix this dysfunctional system by transferring all agricultural water quality regulation from the Agency of Agriculture to the Agency of Natural Resources.
We can have clean water and healthy, productive farms across Vermont, but not under this broken system of regulation. This longstanding turf war between these two state agencies is threatening recent progress farms have made in reducing pollution. We know Vermont’s farmers want to comply with our clean water laws. They face enough challenges — feuding agencies shouldn’t be one of them. The Agency of Natural Resources is well-equipped to carry out the Clean Water Act in Vermont on its own, while being mindful of the impact to the farming community. It’s time they be given that responsibility.
Elena Mihaly is vice president of the Conservation Law Foundation.
