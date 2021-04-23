The state of Vermont has talked about providing access to high-speed internet to all its residents for longer than any of us care to remember. However, never before have we actually had the money to carry out that intention.
As the new federal money is allocated, it’s important to heed the lessons learned from this difficult pandemic year. Primary among those lessons is the absolute need for high-speed internet in every home, business and institution — which is affordable for all. We have seen how critical this access is, not only for school and work (more and more jobs will involve working online), but also to access health care (think vaccination appointments and telehealth) and almost all other services on which we depend. The needs are immediate and can’t wait for three to five years.
Broadband Equity Now (BEN — the name states its goal) is a new nonprofit organization that has articulated both the universal need (with the emphasis on now) and a path to ultimate technology solutions in later years while bringing to the forefront the issue of affordability. BEN has assembled partners to implement such a plan. Sen. Randy Brock has been a strong advocate of this approach.
It’s important to acknowledge that if something is not affordable, it’s not accessible. And if the need is now, it can’t wait.
I have heard an analogy that rings true for me. Apparently, Dr. Anthony Fauci’s response when asked about which of several vaccines is most effective was (and I paraphrase here) the best is the one you can put in your arm now. I think this is particularly apt. We cannot, and should not have to, wait years when the funding and the technology exist right now. The federal money can and should be used to transition us to affordable universal internet access almost immediately while setting long term plans in place.
These one-time funds provide an extraordinary opportunity to reach a long-sought goal, which will enrich greatly the lives of all Vermonters and be an incentive for those we would encourage to move here.
Encourage your legislators to support this approach.
Edie Miller lives in East Montpelier.
