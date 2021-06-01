eff Danziger’s cartoon May 25 is based on a faulty and dangerous parallel. A large, grimacing Jew in an armband with a Star of David kneeling on the head of an unarmed Palestinian who lies there helpless. The reference couldn’t be clearer, although there is no parallel between police brutality in the U.S. and the latest war between Israel and Hamas.
Because, far from being helpless, Hamas — a terrorist organization that does not recognize Israel’s right to exist — has lobbed over some 4,000 rockets at Israeli citizens. In contrast, Israel gives civilians in Gaza warning before attacking. The fact that Gazans suffer more casualties is because Hamas uses civilians as human shields, and because Israel resists sending its ground troops into Gaza’s warrens to be trapped and killed. While relying on air power results in more casualties in Gaza, Israel is doing what it must to protect its own citizens.
Israel has its problems and abuses, including a leader who has taken a page from Trump’s playbook. (Or is it the other way around?) But it’s by no means the single most criminal state in the world as it has been consistently portrayed by Mr. Danziger. Meanwhile, I cannot recall any Danziger cartoons referencing regular Turkish bombardments — using American-made jets — of Kurdish fighters in Iraq. Nor any that address the worst human-rights violators: Syria, Somalia, Turkmenistan, Libya, Cuba and Saudi Arabia.
With Jews being attacked in restaurants, on America’s streets and at the University of Vermont (yes, really!) during recent weeks, it behooves a responsible news source to tread carefully just now when it comes to Israel and not allow it to be singled out for biased criticism. Because no anti-Semite has yet asked a Jew whether he or she is a Zionist before attacking, it seems not everyone understands you can disagree with some of Israel’s policies without hating Israel — along with all Jews.
PS: I just read Mr. Danziger’s reply to another letter writer, in which he admits he hates Israel and calls Israelis stupid. Is there any point in asking him to be fair? Clearly not, but the Rutland Herald must not allow him to publish Israel-related material.
Martha Molnar lives in Castleton.
