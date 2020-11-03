As a current student at the high school, I could discuss the disagreements I see in the school daily or the anger people feel regarding the mascot change. However, I would like to discuss a new perspective that recently dawned on me: Tradition for tradition’s sake is not always a good thing.
I realize many people in Rutland are tied to the Raider name; it is a part of their identity. This has been a key piece of the alma mater of thousands and the people have a right to be upset. However, the “good ole’ days” need to be just that. Replacing the mascot does not erase memories or history, it sets in place a stepping stone to form more meaningful relationships and memories in our town, a town that will be more inclusive and “fosters mutual respect and dignity for all.” (RHS Mission Statement)
I have played varsity games as a Raider, attended Friday Night Lights, been a team captain, and much more. I, too, was tied to the name, and I can see how the significant and vocal resistance to the name change might indicate injustice.
On the other hand, nearly all positive changes in society have been met with a degree of passionate opposition. Allowing women to vote was deemed abhorrent and ridiculous, abolishing slavery was once declared unconstitutional. The development of labor unions and workers’ rights was contentious throughout our country’s history. Those a bit older than me may remember the prevalence of “Take Back Vermont” signs in opposition to the state Legislature’s legalizing same-sex marriage.
Society has progressed to certain objective truths of morality following constructive discourse such as this. It has never been pretty, nor non-contentious. It’s easy to get caught up in what other people believe rather than to investigate one’s own views thoroughly. I entered this movement following the calls to action from various Indigenous peoples and allies who saw the mascot as inappropriate and reductive. Even I, someone who considers herself very progressive, caught myself at first thinking “But this is the way it has always been!” Upon doing my own research, I have clearly become very opinionated on the matter.
My own tendency to revert to the merits of tradition shows me it is heavily instilled in society, so I truly do understand the voices of the opposition; as a matter of fact, I welcome them. Tradition is not always a good thing, and we cannot allow ourselves to become complacent. Constructive discourse such as this is one of the best forms of praxis, and it makes me happy to see and participate in. Of course, I wish more people were able to dispel their own ignorance, but I know one of the facts of life is that nearly all positive change has been met with opposition. This, I believe, is a critical step of many that will eventually lead to a more inclusive and fair city of Rutland.
Jenna Montgomery is a member of the Rutland High School Class of 2022.
