First, Haviland Smith’s assertion that “Bernie Sanders is not a (real) Democrat” is bogus. Senator Sanders has signed a pledge to serve as a Democrat should he be the party nominee and be elected president. I was not inclined to vote for Clinton in 2016, but did so primarily because Bernie asked his supporters to vote for her.
More recently, thanks largely to Bernie’s work supporting progressive Democrats in 2018, we flipped the House, and now his policy ideas and integrity are creating a progressive revolution within the Democratic Party, if we have the good sense to allow it to happen. If the DNC fails to welcome progressives, independents and new voters (whether they perceive themselves as “real” Democrats or not), we will lose again in the general election when all of those votes are needed to win.
Bernie is leading the effort to build a multigenerational, multiracial, multi-ethnic movement to make government work not just for a few at the top, but for working people and for all of our citizens — including many whom the Democratic Party have abandoned for too long. He was the only candidate on the debate stage with the guts to say, “Yes, let the voters decide who the nominee should be,” not 500 super-delegates. We should learn from experience there are no super-delegates in the November election. Bernie leads by example running a grass-roots-funded campaign. You can’t take on greed, big pharma and big money interests by taking their money. Slowly but surely (despite undermining efforts by the corporate media), the rest of the country (unions, teachers, nurses, postal workers, veterans, women, Black, Latino, Asian, Native Americans, millennials, Gen-Xers, boomers) are all getting to know Bernie: his impressive record of accomplishment, his unwavering integrity, his prudent judgment, his genuine good-heartedness and his amazing stamina. The DNC needs to take notice, too, if the Democratic Party wants to succeed in November, or even be relevant beyond this election cycle.
Second, most disturbing about Smith’s commentary is his parroting of negative and unfounded opposition talking points, such as concern for the debt should Bernie’s programs be enacted. I point out that the annual deficit has doubled in just three years under Trump and the total debt is skyrocketing with no benefits accruing to anyone other than corporations and the super-wealthy, who are enjoying huge tax breaks. Smith goes on to question Bernie’s “2020 goals” of forgiving education debt (now a $1.6 trillion federal student loan portfolio with nearly 40% facing default), raising the minimum wage (still $7.25 nationally), mitigating income disparities (CEOs now raking in 331 times the average worker), addressing health care costs (while men, women and children are dying needlessly due to the greed and lack of accountability of our current for-profit system), education (we can educate 100 kids for what it costs to send one kid to war), and climate change (clean air to breathe, clean water to drink, and nontoxic soil to grow our food should be high priorities). I hope my parenthetical notes regarding each issue raised by Smith make clear the costs of continuing the so-called “centrist” status quo, the devastating costs of not addressing these issues. While Smith expresses concern for the “economic well-being of our country,” I am personally more concerned and focused on the overall health and well-being of our citizens. I believe Senator Sanders and his policy goals are, as well.
The preamble to the U.S. Constitution cites as a primary purpose of government “to promote the general Welfare” of its citizens. The Declaration of Independence offers some additional guidance by naming certain “unalienable Rights ... Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” What is the value of life without health and health care? What is the meaning of liberty without quality, affordable education? What is the reality of the pursuit of happiness without genuine opportunity for all of our citizens? Nothing is free. You can call them leftist, communist, socialist or whatever you like, but some things are worth paying for. Social programs that support the well-being of people (nutrition, shelter, basic health care, education) are human rights consistent with the highest ideals of decency and democracy. Bernie has exactly the right idea, a 21st-century Economic Bill of Rights for all of us. Go, Bernie!
David Mook lives in Poultney.
