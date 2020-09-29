“State Lawmakers Pass Funding Package in Support of VSCS” is the title of a recent press release. “This is a significant moment,” said Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System. “These actions reinforce the state’s educational and economic promise to the students, families and communities of Vermont who depend on VSCS.”
While that is good news, the press release continues: “The Vermont State Colleges System is dedicated to providing a high-quality education that is accessible, affordable and that prepares Vermont students for the workforce and careers of the 21st century.”
I see this same language often repeated by various trustees and other leaders in the VSCS to describe the mission of higher education. Yes, accessibility and affordability are absolutely essential, but the statement presupposes to know what careers there will be and what the needs of the workforce will look like in 20 or 40 years. Moreover, it fails to even acknowledge the challenges we face: climate change, environmental degradation, political dysfunction, racial injustice, urban and rural communities struggling for survival, and an economy failing to meet the most basic human needs.
We do not live in an economy; we live in communities on this one planet Earth. Job preparation does not begin to address these challenges! We need a vision that empowers students and citizens to heal society and the planet, not merely fill niche roles in an economy that is threatening their future.
The press release recognizes that this funding represents an opportunity to create “a meaningful transformation of the system.” Why not put core values like the needs of people and the planet at the forefront of higher education? Some might argue that we already do. If that is true, why not say so?
A meaningful transformation needs a meaningful vision, a purpose much greater than mere job training. Whether you call it “workforce development” or the more ambiguous “meeting the needs of the 21st-century economy,” it’s still job training. Why not simply change the language used by VSCS to reflect those core values? I suggest: The Vermont State Colleges System is dedicated to providing a high-quality education that is accessible, affordable and empowers students to create a better world for themselves and future generations. I realize there are those who will say that sounds too idealistic, but if our system of higher education doesn’t foster high ideals in our young people, who will?
David Mook lives in Poultney.
