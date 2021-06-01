The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) has been described as “broken.” The truth is that decades of underfunding forced the system to run on fumes. Finally, during a blizzard-like pandemic, it ran out of gas.
Vermont ranks 50th, dead last, in funding higher education. In fact, during the past three decades, the family share of the cost of higher education at VSCS increased from 60% to 87% while the state share decreased from 40% to 13%. The final report of the Select Committee on the Future of Higher Education in Vermont asserts “Vermont’s low level of support for its public institutions make them heavily reliant on funding from tuition revenue, a condition that has worsened through the years. Today, in no other state do students cover a larger share of the costs of higher education than Vermont, where students shoulder 87% of the burden.” And yet, “demographics” are often blamed for declining enrollments at VSCS, despite Vermont’s robust high school graduation rates. The problem is not demographics; the problem is austerity.
The good news is that the Vermont Legislature has stepped up to begin to meet funding needs: $21 million in bridge funding to finally fill the gas tank, $30.5 million annual appropriation (a $5 million increase) to help keep the tank full. An additional $20 million will be spent on a system-wide transformation which, in my view, is an unnecessary engine overhaul when an oil change would do. While most agree it’s too late to put the brakes on this transformation, it may not be too late to steer it in a more beneficial direction.
Currently, we find ourselves in the passenger seat of an austerity-driven, transformation plan with various groups of consultants alternately at the wheel. For example, most concerning is the final report presented by rpk GROUP, a Maryland consulting firm hired to make “Academic Portfolio Recommendations.” The consultant refers to higher education as an “industry” that serves the economy. Consequently, rpk Group has identified “gaps” in academic offerings using “labor market demand” as their criteria for evaluation. I believe it would be more beneficial to think of higher education as a public good with the potential to serve society as a whole. I question rpk Group’s conclusion that eliminating programs and increasing class size will “improve access and opportunity.” That makes no sense. These are thinly disguised cost-cutting recommendations. In addition to being austerity driven, the transformation plan is ill-conceived in that it places “workforce development” at the center and seeks primarily to “meet the needs of employers and the economy.” This narrow focus is a major flaw in the plan. If we allow employers to hijack higher education in order to outsource their job training programs, who will educate our citizens? What we need is a broader vision that puts human development at the center and seeks to meet the needs of people and the planet. Our students deserve no less.
David Mook is a part-time Castleton University faculty member and lives in Poultney.
