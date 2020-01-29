The "What's the big idea?" recent editorial listed a number of ways state government can "improve the lives of Vermonters." On the list are child care, mental health care, affordable housing, suicide prevention, infrastructure, small town revitalization, clean energy and job creation. All are worthy areas of concern that need to be addressed, and I would add the opioid epidemic.
There is an understandable reluctance to increase taxes on most Vermonters. However, I believe the wealthiest Vermonters who recently received huge federal tax cuts can endure a modest state tax increase to help pay for human service programs to improve the well-being of many Vermont families, and also help fund infrastructure and energy projects that benefit all Vermonters. Instead, the editorial suggests that "we really just need a big idea."
That "big idea" is already out there, a solution that would free up revenues from family budgets, municipal budgets, school budgets, state budgets. This idea would help meet unfunded retirement medical obligations, and is also a remedy for many of our societal ills. Universal health care in the form of the Medicare for All plan proposed by Senator Sanders is the only solution to our out-of-control health care costs. The reasons to support an enhanced Medicare for All plan over our failing for-profit health care system are clear:
1- More than 30 of the top economies in the world provide universal health care to all citizens and have done so for many decades. We are the only one that does not cover all citizens.
2- We spend double what those other developed countries spend and with no better outcomes.
3- We have people who die because they forego medical treatment either due to not having coverage, or unaffordable deductibles and co-pays.
4- We have people who die because of the artificially high cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. compared to other countries, unaffordable in many cases even for those with insurance.
5- We have more than 600,000 medical-related bankruptcies annually in the U.S., a family tragedy that does not even exist in other developed countries.
6- Hospitals, including mental health facilities, especially in rural areas, are struggling financially to provide adequate medical care to traditionally underserved communities.
The bottom line is that families are suffering economic hardship; and men, women and children are dying needlessly due the greed and lack of accountability of our current for-profit system.
But there is another "bottom line" to blame. Meanwhile, the health insurance industry continues to grow with record net earnings of $23 billion. Just 62 health care CEOs raked in a combined $1.1 billion in compensation in 2018. Anthem, Cigna, CVS Health, Humana and UnitedHealth Group will amass $787 billion in 2019, compared with $783 billion of revenue for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google. Think about that: the top five health insurance companies, which produce no products, will rake in more of your dollars than the top five tech companies which actually produce products. We can't afford not to have M4All!
Universal health care is the only real solution to this crisis of escalating costs and lives needlessly lost. The advantages and benefits are many! Medicare for All is all about choice: Choose your doctor, dentist, therapist, hospital. Universal health care may not be free, but it is freeing: All of your insurance company premiums are gone. Deductibles and co-pays go away, too! You are free to change jobs without the worry of losing health care. A parent is free to stay home a few years and raise children, free to go back to college, free to start your own business, and free to make life choices without sacrificing health care for you and your family. The benefits are not only financial, but also improved overall health and well-being.
It is time to put the real needs of Vermonters before corporations and their profits. The rest of the developed world does it, and we can too. Yes, Medicare for All is a "Big Idea," and until we elect state and national leaders with the political courage to take on the greed of big pharma and big health insurance companies, we, Vermonters, will continue to suffer escalating financial pressure on state, local and worst of all — family budgets. We can and must do better. Support Medicare for All, and get out and vote!
David Mook lives in Poultney.
