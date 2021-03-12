The Select Committee on the Future of Public Higher Education in Vermont was charged with “developing a vision and plan for a high-quality, affordable, and workforce-connected future for higher education in Vermont.”
I have two concerns with the report of the Select Committee: the emphasis on austerity and the lack of a meaningful vision for the future.
Although this plan walks back the previous chancellor’s disastrous proposal to close campuses, the driving force behind this new plan is still austerity. The notion austerity is somehow more “sustainable” than investment is a misguided assumption likely to do more harm than good.
The individual institutions within the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) already have a track record of delivering high-quality education to Vermonters. Vermont Technical College, consistent with their particular mission within the VSCS, boasts a 99% job placement rate for graduates! Castleton University has a 234-year history of success and currently attracts students from 26 states and 36 countries to Vermont! Northern Vermont University (Johnson and Lyndon) has its own record of successfully serving the educational needs of Vermonters.
The proposed austerity-driven unification of the VSCS will negatively impact the ability of these institutions to continue their unique and successful identities.
Some argue Vermont has a demographic problem, a decreasing number of high school students. While that may be true, Vermont ranks high in graduation rate, but ranks among the lowest in percent of those graduates going on to higher education.
A simple line graph included in the report clearly illustrates the real problem — affordability. The graph shows the “Share of Public Higher Education Operating Revenue” for both families and the state. Over the course of three decades, from 1988 to 2018, the burden of family share increased from 60% to 87% while the state share decreased from 40% to 13%. We can debate what each “fair share” should be, but it’s important to note Vermont ranks lowest in the country (dead last) for investment in higher education. Consequently, VSCS tuition is the highest in the country for public institutions.
Austerity is the problem, not the solution. Austerity is a downward spiral with no good end. Continued high-quality and improved affordability should be the highest priorities of any plan going forward. An austerity-driven plan that chases after elusive efficiencies is a formula for failure. The people of Vermont deserve leadership with the vision to recognize higher education as a public good worthy of robust investment.
My second concern is the focus on a “workforce-connected future.” This narrowly defined charge resulted in the report’s unfortunate interpretations of both state and student needs almost exclusively in economic terms: “workforce development, meeting the needs of employers, skilled labor with stackable credentials.” I believe this is a woefully inadequate vision of purpose for higher education.
Jane Goodall observes how “Bizarre it is that the most intellectual creature that’s ever lived on the planet, is destroying its only home.” She attributes this to our failure to attain “our true human potential.” People are more than their jobs. We don’t live in an economy; we live in communities on a planet.
What if the VSCS vision focused on a human-centered future instead of a “workforce-connected” one. What if the charge was to develop a plan that serves the needs of people and the planet instead of employers and the economy? I suggest we would be looking at a much different report and set of recommendations.
We need a vision that recognizes the purpose of higher education as the development of our “true human potential,” not merely “workforce development.” Higher education should aspire to do more than prepare students for the “world of work” as “skilled labor.” Admissions literature proudly states a Castleton education “can help you achieve your dreams. Together we can change the world.”
The idea students should align their dreams with meeting the needs of “employers and the economy” is a cruel betrayal. Do we really want to tell young people who want to change the world, that the best we can do is help them get a job? A misguided, austerity-driven “transformation” that prioritizes economic needs over the needs of people and the planet is cheating students, cheating Vermont’s communities, and is doomed to failure.
The people of Vermont deserve leadership with the vision to recognize higher education as a public good with a higher purpose worthy of investment. Our young people understand this and deserve support. If not now, when? If not VSCS leadership, who?
David Mook lives in Poultney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.