While I know and respect Rebecca Mattis, there is much that needs to be refuted in Rebecca’s commentary about Critical Race Theory (CRT). Rebecca misrepresents the beliefs of “those who support CRT” as being “the only way to accurately teach history … the only way to accurately view society … and the only way to fight racism.”
While I do support the teaching of CRT in certain contexts (mostly at university level) as one approach to learning, I fully realize there are many ways to teach and to learn about history and society, particularly the history of race and social structures in the Americas. For example, read books including slave narratives (Frederick Douglas, Jane Pittman, Solomon Northrup), view films (“I Am Not Your Negro,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Selma,” “13th Amendment”), research public records and read historical documents about events like the Tulsa Massacre, the more than 6,000 lynchings and mob violence by whites during the Jim Crow era and so much more.
Critical Theory (CT) is a philosophical academic discipline, and CRT views race primarily through a legal lens. It is not for everyone! However, specific aspects of CRT (slavery, Jim Crow, the ongoing effects of systemic racism) can be taught in age-appropriate ways at nearly any grade level. I fear attacks on CRT are, for some, a cover for opposing anything other than the traditional white-washed version of American history.
One way of fighting racism is to learn about it, and there are lots of resources (having nothing to do with CRT) for anyone truly wishing and willing to learn. John Kennedy observed, “Too often we enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort (and hard work) of thought.” If you doubt the effects of systemic racism in our present-day society, I recommend reading one book, “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson, which clearly exposes the institutionalized racism in our present-day criminal justice system. Judgments about CRT aside, it does take an effort to learn. The Swiss psychologist Carl Jung had this to say, “Thinking is difficult, that’s why most people judge.”
Near the end of her commentary, Mattis poses several questions which she hoped someone would answer. I have room here for just one: “How can it be empirically determined that racial disparities are the result of structural racism?” My family bought a house, new construction, in Levittown, Pennsylvania, in 1952 for less than $8,000 with payments of just $77 per month! Bankers, real estate brokers and the builder colluded to prevent Blacks from purchasing new homes in this suburban development, which had new schools, libraries, community pools and recreation fields. Thirty years later, many of those homes were worth $200,000. Blacks were relegated to tenement housing in nearby Philadelphia. This is just one example (empirical evidence) of the structural racism so rampant in housing and that contributed to the racial disparity in family equity. In fact, “The estimated median wealth of Back households is $36,000, while white households estimated their parents’ median wealth at $150,000. African Americans, who were historically denied access to housing wealth, face a substantial wealth disparity compared to whites” (Brookings.edu). There are many more examples of structural racism in education, economic opportunity, health care and more. Denial of systemic racism may be comforting, but it keeps us from being the country we can be.
In closing, a few brief thoughts about Mattis’s questions. It is a stretch to think all “pale children” will be thought of, or think of themselves, as “oppressors.” One sure way of enabling oppression is refusing to learn the truth. Truth is not “one-sided political activism.” Truth is multi-faceted, and to deny the whole truth is, indeed, “to teach children of color that this nation is not for them.”
I support CRT, and I believe the aspirational goal of liberty and justice for all is still attainable, if we are willing to confront our history truthfully and learn from it. If not, I fear what James Baldwin has to say about white oppressors (whether complicit or complacent) will remain so: They are, in effect, still trapped in a history that they do not understand; and until they understand it, they cannot be released from it (James Baldwin, “The Fire Next Time” — A letter to his nephew).
David Mook lives in Poultney.
