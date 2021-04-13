“Pit of despair” was an unfortunate headline for a recent Rutland Herald editorial about the federal deficits and debt. The editorial quotes an economist from the “right-leaning” American Enterprise Institute who says, “the political parties will continue to do their cyclical thing: Your deficits are bad. My deficits are good.”
True, deficit spending can be bad — for example, going deeper into debt to create tax breaks for corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers. Borrowing can also be good — for example, investing in jobs to rebuild crumbling bridges and roads.
Instead of quoting partisan doublespeak that creates a false equivalency and shirks responsibility, why not offer a few actual facts about deficits? For example, George Bush left office with a record annual deficit, and Trump left office breaking that record. In fact, Trump’s all-time record deficits increased the federal debt more in just four years from 2017 through 2020 than the prior eight years!
Now, the editorial claims the $28 trillion federal debt “threatens our economic future.” To give us a little push into that “pit of despair,” the editor tells readers “the federal government will spend nearly as much on interest payments as it does on research and development, infrastructure and education combined.” That sounds like a scary amount until we look at how little the federal government actually spends on those budget items.
The editorial could just as easily have compared interest payments with military spending. Why not? After all, it is much less scary to tell readers the federal government will spend only half as much on interest payments as it does on the military. That’s right, total interest payments on the federal debt made to all investors, both foreign and domestic, is less than half the annual military budget.
The facts simply do not support the editor’s conclusion: “at the rate we are going, it will be generations before we can invest in ourselves in any meaningful way.” While the editor may be looking into a “pit of despair,” I have to wonder why he seems bent on dragging his readers along. Despair (loss of hope) is a dangerous emotion, and only serves to undermine the currently proposed infrastructure and jobs plan.
Admittedly, we have done some bad borrowing in the past, but that does not mean we can’t do some good borrowing right now to meet both the immediate and long term needs of all our citizens. Biden’s plan is a reasonable first step away from the pit of despair. We cannot “wait generations” to get our spending priorities right and make much-needed investments in the well-being of citizens and a more uplifting (less despairing) future for all of us. It needs to happen now.
Editors can, if they choose, play an important role in helping to make that better future a reality. Come on, Rutland Herald editor, less despair and more hope.
David Mook lives in Poutney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.