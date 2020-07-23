Marjorie Ryerson's recent commentary about "saving" the Vermont State Colleges System was eloquent and convincing.
She inspired me to think of an analogy that might be helpful in understanding the problem. One example I use in teaching problem-solving is hunger/food insecurity. Research reveals nearly 50% of the food produced is wasted. A bit more research reveals the real problem is one of accessibility and affordability, not production.
This is where the analogy becomes clear. Marjorie's article exemplifies how VSC has a long history of success in educating students and adding value to Vermont's economy and communities! Vermont also does a great job of producing high school grads but sadly, more than 50% of those grads do not continue with any form of higher education.
The previous VSC chancellor's proposal to close productive, high-performing institutions is not a solution and would only make higher education less accessible to many Vermonters. Neither will a "reconfiguring" of VSC after a "bridge year" solve the problem. Vermont cannot afford the unintended consequences of these kinds of false solutions.
Efficiencies, retention, recruitment, course offerings and creative uses of facilities are all relevant issues that must be considered, but the real solution is to make higher education more accessible and more affordable for Vermont's high school grads, and also more attractive to recruits from out of state.
Students learn quickly that we cannot solve a problem if we don't first identify and confront the real causes. Vermont ranks 50th in funding higher education. Lack of funding is the problem; adequate funding is the solution. The Vermont Legislature needs to step up and fund the VSC. When they do finally make that investment, unforeseen creative and economic enterprises will emerge with untold benefits accruing to all Vermonters.
As Marjorie Ryerson argued so well, it is a long-overdue investment we cannot afford not to make now — especially now.
David Mook lives in Poultney.
