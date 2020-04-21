O”ne of my favorite poems is The Peace of Wild Things,” by Wendell Berry. “When despair for the world grows in me, and I wake in the night at the least sound, in fear of what my life and my children’s lives may be,” he begins, is a feeling many Vermonters are likely familiar with, as I am. The answer, for Berry, is the peace of wild things. “For a time, I rest in the grace of the world, and am free,” he concludes.
Berry, one of the greatest voices in reshaping the American experience of our wild and rural landscape, counseled us to take comfort in the natural world and its permanence in the face of human concerns.
We are in the throes of a virus that has paused the global economy, significantly transformed everyday life and created untold despair as Vermonters have lost loved ones, lost livelihoods and been required to physically distance ourselves from many of those we love most and from society at large. Even as the virus has required dramatic changes in our human lives, many, myself included, have sought solace in the outdoors, renewing and expanding our relationship with nature.
As we confront the uncertainty ahead, time in nature helps me cope. For me, the COVID crisis has underscored the importance of getting outside to stay grounded, whether it’s walks in the woods with my husband and dogs, venturing out one rainy night last week with my teenagers to help salamanders and frogs across our nearly-empty dirt road as part of their annual migration, weeding and tending my blueberry patch, or listening to the reassuring sounds of spring, like geese cackling overhead and the rush of streams swollen with snowmelt.
And being out there offers more than psychological, mental and spiritual support. Experts say if you maintain a 6-foot distance from other people, you should be even safer outside than in a closed area. We’re fortunate to live in a state that has an abundance of incredible places and opportunities for outdoor experiences — experiences and spaces that we need so dearly in times like these. With 75 % of the state covered in forests, more than 800 lakes and ponds, and thousands of miles of trails, there’s no shortage of woods and waters to find solitude in and many are within walking distance, offering backyard adventures without increasing risk of exposure to others. Vermont has more than 400,000 acres of state lands, dozens of community forests, and countless private landowners who graciously allow neighbors and visitors to access their land.
Nature remains a constant and calming presence. I find myself daily turning to Vermont’s land and water for stability and serenity. As the weather warms, the pull to be outside for many of us will be incredibly strong. And the restorative power of being outdoors, from making a little Vitamin D to experiencing Berry’s “presence of still water,” is more important than ever. With a bit of consideration and planning, on Earth Day and every day, we can keep nature close and keep ourselves, our families and our communities safe as we continue to weather the COVID-19 storm. May we find comfort as well in the grace of nature in the difficult times that lie ahead.
Julie Moore is secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. She lives in Middlesex.
