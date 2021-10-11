“And that’s what’s driven me doing all this good stuff for our world.” Seriously? Who would even think something like that, let alone say it?
David Blittersdorf, multi-millionaire, multi-home owner, and industrial-scale wind developer, that’s who, according to journalist Keith Whitcomb Jr.’s recent article in the Rutland Herald.
Putting aside for a minute that we in the Northeast Kingdom know all-too-well that industrial-scale wind development shaves our carbon-absorbing ridgelines and forests, fragments wildlife habitat and corridors, and can devastate humans nearby because of the infrasound produced by these towers,, Mr. Blittersdorf’s statement made me think of people I know who really do “good stuff for our world.”
People I know personally, like:
— Kelly: who takes in teenage kids when they’re abused or unwanted by their parents.
— Margaret: who, for decades, has donated 30 hours each week as an EMT to her Vermont community.
— Annette: who chooses to live far below her earning ability for the sole purpose of protecting our environment and helping Vermonters and Vermont’s cities and towns navigate a daunting and often scary regulatory process.
— Judy: who continues to volunteer untold hours for too many years to count, to Vermont’s Make-A-Wish organization, a group that makes dreams come true for Vermont’s sick and dying children.
— David: who tirelessly advocates for Vermont’s wildlife, for improving our educational system, who started a nonprofit Vermont group 40 years ago that’s still exists to bring better international understanding, and donates more of his legal skills than he bills for.
— Joann: who quietly donates her time every week to work at the Food Bank.
And those are just a handful of the people I know whose names came to me in five minutes.
Juxtapose Mr. Blittersdorf’s self-praise about all his altruism to the way Sam Carlson, his employee, responded when Select Board Chair Alicia Malay asked if the developers would continue moving forward with the development if the communities in question made their opposition clear? Mr. Carlson said, “Well, that’s a good question …” although he never gave an answer. Trust us, we in Morgan know, because we got the same non-response from Mr. Blittersdorf himself when he came to our Town wanting to erect yet another industrial scale wind development on our ridgelines in the Kingdom. Mr. Blittersdorf and his colleagues don’t hesitate to force themselves on others.
So to Mr. Blittersdorf I say your public statement as quoted above is not only unsettling and revealing, it’s also somewhat frightening. Maybe you meant to say that you’ve been a foster parent for 40 years, or a guardian ad litem, or an advocate for animals or the hungry? But mostly likely not. …
This year courageous journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov won the Nobel Peace Prize. I doubt they have ever talked about “doing all this good stuff for our world.” I doubt they made themselves millionaires in the process either.
Candy Moot lives in Morgan.
