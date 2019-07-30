We've always looked to morality plays for guidance. The ones we love are reassuring, the forces of good trouncing evil and its underlings. In the Westerns I loved as a child, we booed the corrupt boss and his rough-riding ruffians and cheered the hero on his beautiful horse. And we booed the Godfather and his mafiosi gangs and cheered the T Men.
Then came Watergate, and we learned to boo the greedy boss and his not very bright henchmen, who because of heroic investigations and, lo, a bipartisan opposition, did not end well.
Currently, in the midst of our own morality play, which, as always, stars boss, enablers and would-be rescuers, we don't yet know the outcome.
The players are on stage. The role of boss is cast. Unlike his predecessor, this guy is brilliantly made for TV. Exotically coiffed and colored, flamingly narcissistic and self aggrandizing ("I have the right to do anything I want"), he whips adoring crowds to frenzy with his unabashedly partisan, sexist, racist rants and lies. For all we know, he may be hoping to build a wall around the purity of the gene pool.
The enabler role is the most challenging. As an enabler you are very busy. You must deny that Russian spies "sweepingly and systematically" used cyber thuggery to help elect the boss in 2016. Among many other mandates, cage undesirables and their children; resist electoral, civil rights, and health care reform; destroy environmental protection. High-five your donors. And with the help of the consigliere-at-law, stonewall all hoaxy investigations into executive high crimes and improprieties.
Indeed, you and your team gather tightly around the boss as mothers swaddling a newborn. If at any time, you feel shame, do your cringing backstage.
The cast of rescuers is huge and far more complex, open to all, and growing: multi-voiced, multi-hued and multi-gendered. No monolith this, you may choose your own way, disagree and embrace — arms open wide — a diversity of needs, and hopes and victims. You march, write, sing, send money, bring lawsuits, celebrate your right to protest the outrageous and sometimes weep. You face hard choices these days, and you need to tolerate some ambiguity of method even as you share heroic purposes. Usually you persevere calmly, but sometimes your rage breaks through.
So in this play, everyone has a role. Step up. If you want to decline because you think it's not your problem, you can't. Choose well.
Kate Taylor is a Clarendon resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.