Hello again, Maple People, It's Burr from Morse Farm, and I've got a pet peeve with a common misconception about our age-old delicacy, sugar on snow. We've all read folksy articles and books about Vermont, especially Vermont's famous maple image. And any writing about Vermont maple worth its salt, uh sugar, must mention the sweetest of our tradition, "sugar on snow."
Here's my problem: Some of these writers, who ought to know better, commonly describe pouring syrup over snow … an example: "Mr. Cupelo, the neighborhood maple sugar maker, invited everyone up for sugar on snow. When we arrived, he hurried out the door with a dipper of hot syrup and poured it over the snow. We all ate our fill of the springtime delectable."
And you ask what my problem is with that? My problem is that hot syrup poured over snow will quickly sink right to the bottom, leaving behind only a questionable yellow stain. To make sugar on snow, syrup must be boiled way beyond the syrup stage, in fact, to the sugar stage. Then and only then will it settle on the snow to become that thick, gooey taffy that can be rolled into a ball and picked up with a fork.
The reason I get so roiled up about this, folks, is we Vermont sugar makers (and I have seven-generation sugarin' roots) are downright reverent about our product and the grueling work it takes to make it. For us to waste a single drop of maple syrup is akin to treading on the United States flag … you do not do that.
OK, I've vented … cool down, Burr … take some deep breaths. From now on, for the sake of my sanity, please do this for me: sop up every precious drop from your stack of pancakes; don't believe everything you read; and, for God's sake, stay away from the yellow snow!
Burr Morse is the former owner of Morse Farm Sugar Works in East Montpelier, and a longtime contributor to The Times Argus.
