Wildlife is a public trust: It “belongs” to all of us.
A March 1 commentary claimed recreational hounders and trappers are being discriminated against by state government’s use of Zoom. According to the writer's theory, “affluent urbanites” are “privileged” by having an unfair influence over the legislative process because of their better access to high-speed internet. Beyond a laudable concern for democratic principles, which indeed, we all share, his piece seems inspired by a public meeting hosted by the Senate Natural Resources Committee Feb. 10 on several wildlife bills:
S.129 — making the Fish & Wildlife Board advisory more diverse.
S.281 — eliminating the use of hounds to pursue and kill coyotes.
S.201 — eliminating the use of leghold traps for recreational trapping.
The writer went on to claim these bills do not affect the “privileged” “affluent urbanites” who support them, but only rural stakeholders who oppose them. There are basic flaws with these arguments:
— Wildlife policy affects everyone, not just those of us in rural communities so, urban and suburban Vermonters, affluent or not, have not only a right but an interest in voicing their views.
— Support for these bills is widespread in rural Vermont and not just in our few, modest cities.
— Limited internet service is a problem for many of us but that it seriously impedes rural participation in virtual meetings, is a red herring. Anyone can join a public Zoom meeting with computer audio-only (requires far less bandwidth) or by telephone. I've had to do it. It's easy. And it beats having to drive to Montpelier from rural Vermont during winter to attend a legislative committee meeting.
— Privilege and affluence? Radio-collars for a few hounds (at a cost of hundreds to over $1,000), enough traps to run a trap line, and the time that both require, represent significant time and money to invest in a hobby. Moreover, the current Fish & Wildlife Board, which has sole authority over all hunting, fishing and trapping rules and regulations, represents only hunters, anglers and trappers (the subject of S.129).
The all-volunteer Vermont Wildlife Coalition (www.vtwildlifecoalition.org) invites anyone to check the recordings of the public Zoom meeting that spurred this discussion for themselves (bit.ly/0210WildlifeHearing). You will hear people from rural towns across the state with some using no video or just their phones. Far from suppressing democracy in favor of affluent urbanites, virtual meetings have eliminated the need for hours of travel, babysitting and time off of work, in order to attend legislative meetings in Montpelier. This has been a boon for the democratic process.
Rob Mullen, of West Bolton, is Vermont Wildlife Coalition board of directors chair.
