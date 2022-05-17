Frist, before continuing to read, go to this site bit.ly/0518BeyondBorders and watch the conference for yourself. I assume Ms. Hallsmith has done so or would not have written an opinion. Many are taking the word of those named in the presentation who jeopardize Abenaki by state recognition, which denies Abenaki sovereignty.
During the French and Indian War (1754-1763), the French king responded to the diaspora of refugee families by offering sovereign protection at Odanak, one of the largest “Washington, D.C.s” of Abenaki before the conflict. Several other centers of leadership were located at Missisquoi, Newbury and a few in Maine. This kept the Wobanaki Confederacy intact. These were the locations of negotiations with neighboring tribes, places of regular gatherings to maintain traditional territory agreements and to communicate with each band, Sokoki being the band in now-called Vermont.
Nobody ever said there are no Abenaki in Vermont. Let me say that again. It was never said there are no Abenaki in Vermont. Rather, they said that family tracing to either the tribe at Odanak or one of the other centers, the authentic way to prove status and genealogy at Odanak, has been kept since time immemorial; they know who the families are. They invite all who think they have Abenaki heritage to contact them and apply for status as a territorial Abenaki, one of two status levels for the tribe. Extant today, very few, perhaps only one family, can trace themselves back to Chief Swasson (who fought on the American side in the Revolutionary War) at Missisquoi, who never left during the escapes to Odanak. Before the state recognized any tribes, Odanak recognized Missisquoi but after, they determined that recognizing a tribe with only state recognition denies their sovereignty.
Check out the map in the presentation, it is very instructive, and try not to be so possessive of “our” Indians that you wind up denying them their true identities and connections to their tribe. Contrary to being divisive, Abenaki at Odanak are seeking their relatives to welcome them.
By the way, to conflate the Holocaust and eugenics movement with this presentation is specious at best and an example of white hegemony at worst.
Joelen Mulvaney lives in Barre City.
