In the “Great Gun Debate” going on in this country as a result of multiple recent mass shootings (a debate, by the way, where the subject of guns is seldom broached), it has been said by many opponents to gun restrictions that they are not interested in “punishing” law-abiding gun owners for the irresponsible actions of a few, and assert that the real problem is mental health issues. They also point out that, after the terrorist attack on Sept. 11 over 10 years ago, although airplanes were used as weapons, no one proposed the banning of airplanes. So why, when certain guns are used irresponsibly, should we ban those weapons and inconvenience other citizens for the actions of a very few?
Think about that. No, we did not ban airplanes after 9/11, but then very few people actually have access to an airplane. What we did do, however, was to “punish” law-abiding citizens, who had nothing to do with the terrorist attack, by imposing severe restrictions on their ability to travel by air. We were required to come to airports about two hours before flight time, take off our shoes, stand in long lines having our luggage scanned and searched, having our bodies scanned. searched and patted down. And woe and behold anyone who got impatient or more with TSA personnel during this process. If I were to fly every day, I would have to go through that annoying (and in many cases, humiliating) procedure every day. These procedures, inconvenient and in some cases excessive, have been implemented for the purpose of public safety, and we all must tolerate them.
So if we are reluctant to ban certain types of weapons (loved by criminals, and unnecessary for hunting or self-defense), what are we to do? If we subscribe to the idea that the real problem is mental health, then may I suggest mental health screening as a necessary hurdle to allow the owning and use of such weapons? Anyone who fails to exhibit acceptable levels of mental stability should have their guns removed. That should apply to the owner of the weapons, as well as any one living in the same household (who presumably would have access to them). How often should the mental health evaluation take place? Well, using the guideline that every time I fly I have to submit to TSA screening, I guess daily mental health screenings would probably be warranted. All, again, in the interest of public safety.
I think most folks recognize that this “mental health” approach is a cockamamy idea and totally unworkable. However, unless our representatives in Washington are willing to give it a try (put their money where their mouths are), the only sensible alternative I can see to solve our “gun problem” is to take them away/give them up. Let’s Make America Safe again. This nonsense has to end.
Bob Murphy lives in Barre Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.