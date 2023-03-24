I am a lifelong Vermonter who has enjoyed this state for many years. Unfortunately, during the past couple of years, this state has become untenable. I’ve watched this state make it so difficult to set up new business. The amount of regulation and compliancy one must go through just to set up a business in this state is jaw dropping.

Then, the very same lawmakers that riddle the state with overregulation and high taxes are amazed that people are not flocking here to set up shop. How can this be a head scratcher for what I assumed to be educated, fair-minded individuals who oversee the state? State officials have been very clear on its main focus of DEI and climate change, while everyday taxpayers are made to bare the financial burden of their poor policies.

