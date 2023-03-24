I am a lifelong Vermonter who has enjoyed this state for many years. Unfortunately, during the past couple of years, this state has become untenable. I’ve watched this state make it so difficult to set up new business. The amount of regulation and compliancy one must go through just to set up a business in this state is jaw dropping.
Then, the very same lawmakers that riddle the state with overregulation and high taxes are amazed that people are not flocking here to set up shop. How can this be a head scratcher for what I assumed to be educated, fair-minded individuals who oversee the state? State officials have been very clear on its main focus of DEI and climate change, while everyday taxpayers are made to bare the financial burden of their poor policies.
It appears the state of Vermont is the biggest villain of all the small cities and towns that make it up. Some of our legislators are still working from home acting as if the pandemic is still raging in this country, while hard-working Vermonters have been showing up to work for years at this point. The disconnect from reality that our lawmakers have succumbed to has become so vast lately that I have lost all hope for this beautiful state.
The effects of these nonsense policies will be felt for years to come. Vermonters like me, and there are plenty of them, have left or, in my case, are in the process of leaving.
The state has chosen to fill our hotels with homeless transients, most of whom are on a free ride taking advantage of the system. When there are Facebook posts advertising you can go to Vermont for a free, 18-month vacation all paid for by the state, I think we may have a problem. Honestly, I don’t blame the transients or the hotel owners, when the state of Vermont comes to you and says we are basically going to make you wealthy beyond your dreams, all you have to do is house these people.
This, coupled with our awesome, new, bail reform laws (catch and release), has had some of the most negative effects on this state to date. If the state continues on this path, in 10 years, all that will be left will be the very rich and the very poor. If you don’t believe me, just look at the most recent heating fuel bill the state is working on passing. The legislators of this state have shown they care more about woke virtue signaling and identity politics than the moderate, commonsense, working-class individuals who make up the majority of it. I listed my house two weeks ago, which was not easy, but I was left with no other choices.
My advice to working-class, moderate people of Vermont is to get out now before the state pushes you out in exchange for homeless transients and wealthy city dwellers.
Timothy Nehls lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.