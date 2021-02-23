Isn’t it a terrible thing Big Tech has gone so far astray: to censor? To curtail violence? To take away our freedoms?
What features do Fox News and the former Soviet Union leadership, from Joseph Stalin through Konstantin Chernenko, have in common?
It is not communism, yet it does overlap with that godless hell-hole. How?
Scattered throughout the community served by the Rutland Herald, some people have given of themselves to the protection of the freedoms we Americans take for granted. We assume our democracy and those protections to which it accords, are strong enough to weather any intrusions into our air space, our coastal waters, our institutions, our cyberspace.
We are so complacent that few individuals in America, I am certain, have noticed the rise of China in Africa, South Asia and our vast neighborhood to the south of our border, Latin America. (No worries; our big, beautiful wall will protect us!)
Some of the writers who share these pages reveal some very alarming insights that some people who have trained in the services to protect our freedoms read with a laser-sharp focus. Those writers have long-endured a life of fear, believing the world is a dangerous place (as opposed to those who see the world and people as generally good). Immigrants, African Americans, refugees, even “elites,” cause intense anxiety within their selves, to the point of allowing a despot to rule them. (I will discuss needs another time.)
Who has noticed that the denigration of “elites” (aka, specialists), science and education, in general, has increased during the past few years? Does anyone wonder how the more credible news sources have been aggressively attacked far more than not so long ago? How does this fit, dot to dot, as an attack on our freedoms?
There are a lot of readers who have served in our military. I am sure they all believed they were protecting our American freedoms. The problem, however, is no one explained how much they actually invested in their service. Essentially, every enlisted man and woman is on their own regarding the complexity of their role and whether they wish to understand it or not. This is intentional, lest the labor force become an hierarchical challenge. It is assumed these ranks will be filled by people who are not inquisitive, not interested in the true value of their purpose. For better or worse, military structure requires such rigid categorization; it is left to individuals to pursue loftier positions if they so wish. How could we operate against potential aggressors if every petty officer decided to get some of that elitism?
Who has noticed the denigration of our intelligence communities during the past half-decade or so?
The same people who wish to disown our intelligence communities are spitting on our people in uniform as well. Essentially, they are attacking the very freedoms they crave. Men and women serve in our military to protect our rights to write opinions for these pages.
These “complexities” are all “liberal” stuff — military intelligence working interdependently with the CIA and some of our other Homeland Security operations. You know, the tax-and-spend stuff to protect your freedoms, your opinions and much, much more. Just things some “conservatives” have come to hate and undermine!
To be sure, it does arouse a lot of anger to witness blind followers in a cult attacking their own freedoms in the name of “defending America” (American freedom). Perhaps a lot more anger is required of the “liberals” and the “RINOs” and all the other despicable people in the country — the elites, the scientists, the intelligence community and the people who lead our defensive forces, former Vice President Michael Pence, and now Mitch McConnell, for Heaven's sake!
How is Fox News like the former Soviet Union leadership? Authoritarian values.
We usually associate authoritarianism with Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, and that has been relentlessly studied from the 1940s to this day. Anyone interested can learn about the propaganda techniques specific to Fox News’ utility. All you need is a dash of inquisitiveness, maybe a difficult stretch, yet there for the advancement of anyone, even with the deeply entrenched conservative value system, alluding to “An inquisitive mind is the devil’s playground” (stay with what the authorities say, not what you think you could do on your own).
Robert New lives in Rutland.
