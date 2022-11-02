I write this as the current board chair of the Vermont State Employees Credit Union and on behalf of the current board of directors. We are in the final days of a vote for a proposed merger with New England Federal Credit Union. This is after months of education on the merger and the benefits we believe it will provide. As a board, we collectively and wholeheartedly endorse this merger.
This is a merger that believes in Vermont values, embracing our environmental mission and a practical financial vision for the future. During the past year, we have been enthusiastically involved in the proposed merger of VSECU and NEFCU. This includes planning, education and navigating a rigorous regulatory process to gain approval for the proposed merger. We closely scrutinized our fiduciary responsibilities as board members. We diligently looked at the merger for greater potential and success for our members and for our VSECU staff. We looked at what could be detractors of the merger. We looked at impending competition of enormous magnitude. The evidence, for us, was overwhelmingly in favor of moving forward.
There are many fundamentals of the merger worth noting. Both credit unions started with very modest roots in Vermont. Both credit unions were at first exclusive to certain membership classifications and then expanded and grew to become inclusive. Both credit unions exist to serve the well-being of their members. And both credit unions are highly respected member co-ops with strong local governance and leadership.
Together, as one unified credit union, we will be in a position to provide greater access to affordable rates and services; expanded solutions for first-time home buyers; stronger member-owner financial education and prosperity; better convenience in-person and online; and show how our core values in a banking system can be for the greater good.
We also note and honor our tradition and values. Can we grow bigger and stronger, yet protect our Vermont co-op values? The answer is an easy 'yes.' Our member strength is made up of the values we hold dear. This is true for both co-ops. We recognize our success and the success of our members is based on our ability to be local, responsive and also caring for our global environmental mission that so many hold dear.
We want to heartfully thank all of the employees at VSECU for their incredibly hard work and dedication. The workload has been immense, and their level of excellence has been exemplary. We are very grateful to each of you.
We want to heartfully thank our members, too. We honor all views, and we are grateful for the participation. We appreciate all voices and believe this will make us stronger.
Our voting continues and we encourage all members to participate. If you have misplaced your ballot, call or visit one of our VSECU branches and we will give you instructions on how you can vote now online or by paper ballot. Members can also vote at our special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Barre Opera House.
We encourage a 'yes' vote for this merger. We as a board pledge to honor the past and our history and with a 'yes' vote to respectfully move forward with this merger proposal that prudently plans for a healthy and sustainable future for our co-op.
And lastly, we honor and salute the “internal values” subscribed for VSECU employees. They are called the “Be” values: Be Real, Be Human, Be Brave, Be Playful and Be Selfless.
We are a co-op. Together, we all succeed.
Spencer Newman is VSECU board of directors chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.