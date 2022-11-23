The GOP 2024 presidential hopefuls and other Republicans are turning on Trump, falling all over themselves calling him a loser. Trump is the perfect scapegoat for the failures of the party. The sad thing for our country is the only reason some in the party have turned on him is his 2020 loss and the failure to bring victory to many of the candidates whom he endorsed.
The fact state parties promoted candidates who were woefully deficient, in experience and character, seems to be lost on the party. Some may have rejected Trump, but not Trumpism: routine demagoguery, personal attacks as their preferred means of communication, blatant and dog-whistle racism, and prejudice against anyone deemed to be “other.”
Trump may leave the stage soon, but bitterness, the win-at-all-cost mentality and unabashed prejudice has already seeped into the party and become the norm.
I woke up this morning to learn of yet another terrible slaughter in Colorado involving one of the communities railed against as unworthy of basic human rights. Five massacred, 25 injured, all by a young man with a long gun indiscriminately shooting in a bar frequented by members of the gay community. Too often I’ve heard after a similar tragedy befalls a community, “This is not who we are.” Yes, this is exactly who we are — who we have become as a nation. For many minorities, this is who we have always been.
Progress has certainly been made, the result of countless brave and dedicated Americans, but the “canceling” of accurate history is the goal of many. If we are to turn away from the abject meanness, the intolerance toward those who are different and the acceptance of violence as the norm, it will take all of us to speak out when we can and stop accepting those who spew hatred and intolerance.
Gretchen Nichol lives in Mendon.
