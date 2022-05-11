How are we to be with one another?
We remember “the troubles” in Ireland — deadly sectarian violence between the republicans (mostly Catholic) and the royalists (mostly Protestant) over the unification of Northern Ireland (linked with Britain) and Ireland (independent). After 30 years, the sides came to a power-sharing ceasefire in 1998. Now, Northern Ireland is set to vote on Thursday. And the reunification party might win. The Irish poet Padraig O Tuama asks: How are we to be with one another?
As my country engages in a cultural struggle where each side dreams of a United States in their own image, I ask myself: How are we to be with one another?
I want to imagine sitting with someone who drafts a bill to charge a woman who has an abortion, with murder, a politician who thinks an embryo is a person with no medical or scientific understanding why up to 25% of pregnant women will have a miscarriage.
I want to sit with someone who erases marriage from a couple of the same gender, someone who denies a married couple birth control, who won’t allow a doctor to treat a transgendered patient.
I want to understand what is in that person’s mind and heart that they want to enact harsh punishments for people whose lives have no effect on their own. I want my heart to break open — to stay open — with someone whom I imagine harbors some animosity for a person like me — white, female, professional. I might imagine that some trauma may cause their anger, hostility, hatred. Maybe the trauma is not recognized, but it causes pain — blame, denial, even violence.
I want to find a path to empathy and compassion. Even if we never agree on cultural issues, maybe we share love for ice cream, or our favorite color is blue, or we adore our grandchildren. Do we share the same fears? Do we understand where our fears come from and how they are driving what we say and do? How do we want to be with one another — as neighbors, as members of our community?
In two years with Al-Anon, I learned that people with whom I share very few beliefs have great wisdom, people with whom I might disagree on most everything, but we could share our desire to live free from the addictive illnesses of our loved ones. We could sit together, share our pain and support each other to be well.
My heart is broken by the ways we are tearing ourselves apart in a pandemic that threatens all of our lives. I don’t want to create suffering for anyone. May my heart be broken open and never closed to people who want to create such suffering for others. Aren’t we all just trying to live free of fear? We are all neighbors, everyone.
I remember when we first moved to rural Maine. One winter morning, I pulled over to the shoulder but the snow was hiding a ditch. My car sank in the snow on one side. Almost instantly, three men in their trucks pulled up to help. They saw someone who needed help, and there they were. I never saw any of them again.
Don’t pregnant women need help?
And transgender youth?
And same gender couples wanting to make a commitment?
And anyone wanting to use birth control to prevent pregnancy?
And teachers who want to teach with books and curriculum?
We are beginning to face climate disasters that call for us to help one another — neighbor helping neighbor. But first, I want to imagine sitting with someone who thinks that anyone with a different image of the United States is the enemy. I want to find a way to say “Hello, in there. Hello.”
Johanna Nichols lives in Montpelier.
