I was dissatisfied, disapproving and, to tell the truth, bereft, when the benches were taken out of Depot Park a few years ago. Like many older people, I have a hard time standing as long as I’d like to truly take advantage of the social and dining occasion the farmers market affords. It was a small tragedy for those of us who can’t lower ourselves to a curb and then somehow stand up again.

No place to sit. Why not? We can blame the Rutland City Police who decided they did not want to deal with the fringes of people who hung out down there when the market wasn’t in session. They were disruptive, there were drugs, there was just an atmosphere that made straight people hesitant to join them.

