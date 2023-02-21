I was dissatisfied, disapproving and, to tell the truth, bereft, when the benches were taken out of Depot Park a few years ago. Like many older people, I have a hard time standing as long as I’d like to truly take advantage of the social and dining occasion the farmers market affords. It was a small tragedy for those of us who can’t lower ourselves to a curb and then somehow stand up again.
No place to sit. Why not? We can blame the Rutland City Police who decided they did not want to deal with the fringes of people who hung out down there when the market wasn’t in session. They were disruptive, there were drugs, there was just an atmosphere that made straight people hesitant to join them.
So, without a thought, the Rutland Police hauled those benches right out of there to some police dungeon somewhere. At least, I hope they’re still around somewhere.
How did that affect certain patrons of the farmers market? It left them standing on their crutches and canes and walkers or just not coming down to celebrate: stranded.
And how did that affect the fringes of society who used to congregate there at night and other fringe times? Why, it sent them elsewhere. Just far enough away so police didn’t have to deal with them.
Tsk, tsk, Rutland Police Department, displacing those people to other areas only added to the simmering pot full of people who have addiction and/or poverty, homelessness and have no help.
So, I had to chuckle bitterly when I read a quote from William Gilliam in the Feb. 17 paper, “Once we start tearing down the old houses that need to be torn down … the crime will start to move out.”
First the benches, now houses … what will be next? Rutland itself? And where will these unfortunate people go next? Where are they going to move out to?
We need more “The Buck Stops Here” mentality in those of us we pay to protect us.
Sharon Parquette Nimtz lives in Wallingford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.