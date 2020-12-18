We, Americans, agree on very few things these days. Many who felt that they “lost” four years ago now feel like “winners” and vice versa. Politics has come to define too much about who we are to each other and obscured what we have in common.
Do you remember the first time you lost something as a child? Maybe a pet, a home or a parent? Very different losses to someone looking from the outside but depending on your relationship, it hurt your heart and maybe changed you forever. Those of us who have reached adulthood, and many younger, have felt the pain of loss, the yearning to find, recover, restore what can’t ever be replaced.
COVID-19 and 2020 have left us with losses unimaginable a year ago — of lives, income, health, the everyday patterns and freedoms we took for granted. It has also given us a common ground of grief we need to stand on to begin to move forward through a holiday season unlike any we have ever experienced. As days darken and winter arrives with the threat of more illness and death even as a vaccine becomes available, we’re asked to keep our distance and wear masks, to resist the impatience, fatigue and denial that will only put us more at risk.
We each have a choice to increase or decrease that risk not only for ourselves but for each other. We’ve had plenty of an eye-for-an-eye, “us” and “them” rhetoric. We need to see each other as partners, not strangers, in sharing and caring for one another. In the spirit of this season, can we look each other in the eye, over masks that silently say “I care,” seeing eye-to-eye the grief we all share and the wellness we all yearn for?
As people who know what it is to cherish friends, family, health, home and what it feels like to lose them, let’s do all we can to save what matters while we still can, together.
Pat Noll lives in Wallingford.
