On Saturday, June 11, in Rutland, families gathered to play (at concurrent event “Just Play, No Way” with Building Bright Futures) and to honor and stand with parents who have experienced mental health challenges connected with childbearing and family building. This took place at the Climb Out of the Darkness at Giorgetti Park.
Formerly known only as postpartum depression, we now know that 1 in 7 are affected by concerns with mood, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and psychosis in relation to pregnancy and postpartum. This is the most common complication of childbearing and yet it receives little recognition.
On June 11, we raised awareness and reduced stigma for families overcoming these challenges. Postpartum Support International sponsors these events to raise awareness of these issues. In our area, several organizations, which have joined together, planned and ran the event. These organizations are Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Services, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Community Care Network-Rutland County Head Start, the Rutland office of the Vermont Department of Health, and the Vermont Chapter delegate of Postpartum Support International.
The Climb is a community walk and fundraiser for survivors, providers and members of the community to come together. Along with our partners for the event, we had several sponsors deserving of recognition. Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders may not be thought of as often, and our community may not be used to supporting this type of initiative, but these companies have taken a stand to support maternal/paternal mental health, and we are deeply grateful to them: Carris Reels, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Killington Resort (via Vermont Community Foundation’s ”Killington Play Forever Fund”), Naylor and Breen Builders, and Vermont Transco. Their support makes possible the continuation of several vital programs in Rutland County, serving new families in need of help with stress, perinatal support, mental health and parenting.
A small portion of sponsorship funds also goes to Postpartum Support International, which has dozens of online support groups for parents dealing with depression, anxiety, birth loss, infant loss and fatherhood, among others. Our local group is called Rutland Area Pregnancy Postpartum and Loss Supports. We invite readers to visit our pages on Facebook at ‘Climb Out of Darkness Rutland’ and at climbout2022.causevox.com/team/team-rutland to see what we are doing in Rutland County.
And please also thank these great sponsors for valuing the mental health of new families.
Lauren Norford works with Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Services.
