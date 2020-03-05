As reported in the Rutland Herald Weekender, the House voted out H.926, the Act 250 revisions bill, last week. I voted against this bill.
In my decade as a Rutland City alderman, it was abundantly clear to me that Act 250 has a very negative impact on business development and job growth in the Rutland area. Some of my fellow state reps who were proponents of the bill pointed out that the revisions could benefit Rutland City, as regulations are eased in designated downtowns. This may very well be a benefit for Rutland City specifically, but Rutland County sinks or swims together. Rutland City is not an island — sustained economic growth has to be a regional effort.
Rutland City has a few parcels that could be developed or redeveloped but realistically, any significant industrial or retail growth in our immediate vicinity is going to occur with Rutland Town or North Clarendon supplying the land and Rutland City supplying water and sewer (and the entire area supplying the workforce).
Unfortunately, the Act 250 process increases the difficulty in accomplishing this. The most glaring recent example of this was when BJ’s Wholesale Club was attempting to open a store in the area. This is a business that would have provided jobs in the area and been a shopping destination local business could have built around. But the Act 250 process was made so difficult for them that BJ’s appears to have completely given up on this area.
I strongly believe we have to protect our forests and mountains. They are the very essence of Vermont. But the projects Act 250 has stymied in this area were not going to disturb pristine woodlands, they were going to be placed right alongside Routes 4 or 7. If we are going to build our economy, this is where development in our area should happen.
I had hopes the Act 250 revisions might make the process at least slightly less onerous for business. I was ready to vote for improvements even if they were not grand in scale. But the Act 250 revisions in H.926 just add more hoops to an already over-complicated process.
Vermont is a wonderful place, but businesses do not think with their hearts. They make financial decisions. Act 250 already hurts us. The revised Act 250 is going to do even more to convince companies to locate or relocate in more business-friendly states.
We very much should protect our natural resources — our Green Mountains should remain vibrantly green. But I honestly believe we can accomplish this without crippling our economy for generations to come. And I voted against the Act 250 revisions because I do worry about the negative economic impacts they will have.
Vermonters love to be surrounded by our natural beauty. We also want to be able to afford to raise a family and retire comfortably. We shouldn’t be forced to choose between the two.
William Notte is the state representative for the Rutland 5-4 district.
