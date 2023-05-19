Your Legislature worked hard all session, but especially so in our final week. Bills flew back and forth between the House and the Senate, and we passed important legislation on housing, child care and a comprehensive state budget that will have positive impacts on Vermonters for generations to come.
But in this high stress environment, we also found time to have some fun. We begin each day with a “Devotional.” A wide range of people give of their time to help us start our work on a positive note. This year we had clergy, poets, musicians and historians join us. Several representatives took time out of their busy day to share a story or a song. And on our final week, we were gifted with a “Devotional” that was pure fun: a drag story time. Vermont’s own Emoji Nightmare read the book “Just Add Glitter,” and for a few minutes most of the representatives in attendance got caught up in the joy of the moment and forgot the stresses of the coming day and week. It was refreshing.
And it was then disappointing and frustrating to learn about the disparaging comments one of my fellow Rutland County representatives made about it. We are all entitled to our own opinion — and to express that opinion. But the comments made were dehumanizing in a manner anyone concerned about continued violence against the LGBTQ+ community should find incredibly unfortunate. I personally thought it sad and closed-minded that these comments went on to bemoan the fact there were children in the room for what I perceived as an entirely innocent event.
Any honest assessment of the dangers our kids are facing is going to show drag story time is a perfectly safe place for them to be, except perhaps in the minds of those of us concerned about messages of diversity and self-acceptance. I am proud to serve in leadership in a legislature that lifts up marginalized voices and celebrates the notion of being true to one’s inner-self.
I generally try to keep my two jobs separate (as much as one can in a citizen legislature) but this week that is simply not possible. My dismay that the loudest voice for intolerance in the state Legislature again came from Rutland County is tempered with knowing the bookstore I manage will be hosting Drag Story Hour in downtown Rutland City this Sunday, with Emoji Nightmare herself. While this event is free of charge, we will be taking donations for the Pride Festival happening in downtown Rutland next month.
This Sunday’s Drag Story Hour was scheduled months ago, but the timing is near perfect. We are all aware there are those who attempt to vilify people who are different from themselves. While Vermont is light years ahead of many other states, those voices of intolerance still ring out here and find an audience. But Sunday’s event — and next month’s Pride Festival even more so — demonstrate that, as a community, we are moving forward.
My roots in Rutland run deep— I am the fifth generation of my family to call this city home. But as much as I am enamored with our past, I love the community we are becoming even more. With care and diligence — and despite some loud naysayers — we will continue to evolve into a community where all truly are welcome and can find their voice. And I find that worth celebrating in every form it takes.
Rep. William Notte lives in Rutland City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.