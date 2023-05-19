Your Legislature worked hard all session, but especially so in our final week. Bills flew back and forth between the House and the Senate, and we passed important legislation on housing, child care and a comprehensive state budget that will have positive impacts on Vermonters for generations to come.

But in this high stress environment, we also found time to have some fun. We begin each day with a “Devotional.” A wide range of people give of their time to help us start our work on a positive note. This year we had clergy, poets, musicians and historians join us. Several representatives took time out of their busy day to share a story or a song. And on our final week, we were gifted with a “Devotional” that was pure fun: a drag story time. Vermont’s own Emoji Nightmare read the book “Just Add Glitter,” and for a few minutes most of the representatives in attendance got caught up in the joy of the moment and forgot the stresses of the coming day and week. It was refreshing.

