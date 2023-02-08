I want to take a moment to correct a misconception that was shared in Mayor Allaire’s commentary published in the Rutland Herald last week.
I agree with the mayor that public safety is key to successfully moving our city forward and marketing it to potential new residents and business that may locate here. I also agree that the state program to house people in our local hotels has led to a spike in crime. Rutland City and Rutland Town are bearing a disproportionate burden in this program with many people currently staying in our area hotels having been sent here from other communities.
But it is a mistake of the mayor to call upon the Vermont state Legislature to end this program and develop a strategy for easing the burden it has placed on our community. The Legislature is the branch of state government that creates our laws and supplies funding. But it is in no way responsible for day-to-day programs on the ground. How could it be when it is a citizen legislature that only meets part of the year?
It was the Scott administration that created the program to house homeless populations in hotels at the start of the COVID pandemic. It was the Scott administration that made the decision to bus additional people to Rutland City and Rutland Town when our local homeless population was sheltered and additional rooms still remained open. It is the Scott administration, specifically the Department for Children and Families, that made the decision to put such a large congregation of people in our local hotels without providing for adequate public safety, adequate mental health services, adequate support for addiction disorder.
I know Mayor Allaire is friends with Governor Scott. I often see our mayor at the State House as a guest of the governor for important events, most recently for the governor’s budget address. I implore our mayor to reach out to the governor and ask him to do right by Rutland City and Rutland Town and put the services necessary into closing out this program in the least damaging means possible for our communities. Calling on the Legislature to address a program it does not and has never run, will not solve the problem.
One thing the Vermont House of Representatives has done in regard to this is to vote, via the Budget Adjustment Act, to extend the funding necessary to keep this population sheltered in hotels until June. The bill is now on to the Vermont Senate. This funding is vital as otherwise the program would suddenly end in March.
There was an amendment to the Budget Adjustment Act put forward by one of my Rutland City colleagues that would have cut this additional funding. I voted against this amendment and was thankful it failed. Its passage would have made public safety in our local communities significantly worse.
When funding is cut for a program like this, the people involved do not simply disappear. If funding for this program ends in March, our communities would have seen a great number of individuals suddenly in desperate need of shelter and food. We would see people camping out in every city park, people attempting to break into every unoccupied building to stay warm, the number of panhandlers would skyrocket. It would be an absolutely terrible situation for everyone involved, the homeless people themselves and a community that has not been properly equipped to help them. It would make our public safety issues now seem minuscule.
So I strongly hope the Senate and Scott support the Budget Adjustment Act with the additional funds included — funds that will give the Scott administration the additional time needed to wind down this program in a way that doesn’t create an absolute disaster on the ground in Rutland City and Rutland Town.
And I implore Allaire and others concerned about this to reach out to Scott and his administration about putting significant resources into properly fixing a problem of their own creation. Doing this, not pointing fingers in the wrong direction, is key to a lasting solution.
William Notte represents Rutland City in the Vermont House of Representatives.
