I want to take a moment to correct a misconception that was shared in Mayor Allaire’s commentary published in the Rutland Herald last week.

I agree with the mayor that public safety is key to successfully moving our city forward and marketing it to potential new residents and business that may locate here. I also agree that the state program to house people in our local hotels has led to a spike in crime. Rutland City and Rutland Town are bearing a disproportionate burden in this program with many people currently staying in our area hotels having been sent here from other communities.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.