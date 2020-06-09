I have had people ask me about the ongoing legislative session and question whether it wouldn’t be best for us to focus solely on approving a budget and then adjourn for the year. I will be the first to admit that meeting remotely is not the best possible way for the Legislature to function. I will also admit that the Legislature needs to curtail our activity while we do not know how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will affect so much of our efforts. But I cannot stress enough that there is still important work to do before this legislative session ends.
One good example of this is a bill that has been voted out of the committee I serve on, House Judiciary. This bill makes important changes to Relief From Abuse orders. As our laws currently stand, a victim of domestic violence can get a temporary Relief From Abuse order without the defendant in court, but a court hearing needs to occur within 14 days. When this court hearing takes place, if the court finds just cause to issue a final RFA if the defendant is present, then this second RFA is in place immediately with no gap in protection.
However, if the defendant does not appear at the court hearing, then the temporary RFA is expired and the new RFA does not go into effect until the defendant has been served with the papers. This results in some defendants choosing to skip the court hearing and then avoid the law enforcement officers attempting to serve the permanent Relief From Abuse order.
This causes a gap in the protection for victims of domestic violence, which adds additional stress in what is already an extremely traumatic time in their lives. It also eats away the time and productivity of law enforcement officers as they attempt to serve paperwork on someone who is determined to avoid their doing so.
The bill voted out of my committee extends the initial temporary Relief From Abuse order until it is dismissed in the court hearing or until the defendant is served with the papers from the court’s final order. This ensures victims of domestic violence will see no gap in the security having a RFA in place provides. It will hopefully also result in a decrease in the time law enforcement officers need to invest in serving paperwork.
I hope to see an end to the legislative session in as reasonable an amount of time as possible. But Vermonters need the assistance that good laws and policy allow and the time the lLgislature continues to spend on bills such as this, is time well spent
William Notte lives in Rutland.
