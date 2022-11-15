In recent elections for state office, Republicans flipped a seat in our Senate (congratulations to Sens.-elect Terry Williams and David Weeks). In the same elections, Democrats flipped a seat in the Vermont House (congratulations to the returning Robin Chesnut-Tangerman). These were the only changes to the overall makeup of the Rutland County legislative delegation voters chose to make, resulting in no change to the overall party affiliation of our delegation as a whole. (Albeit with one fewer Republican representative as a result of having one fewer representative in Rutland County overall because of redistricting and our declining population, with the retiring Thomas Terenzini and Peter Fagan replaced by Paul Clifford.)

I believe the Rutland County delegation is the most blended between parties of any county in the state. And it is absolutely vital we all work together for the betterment of our community.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.