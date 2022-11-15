In recent elections for state office, Republicans flipped a seat in our Senate (congratulations to Sens.-elect Terry Williams and David Weeks). In the same elections, Democrats flipped a seat in the Vermont House (congratulations to the returning Robin Chesnut-Tangerman). These were the only changes to the overall makeup of the Rutland County legislative delegation voters chose to make, resulting in no change to the overall party affiliation of our delegation as a whole. (Albeit with one fewer Republican representative as a result of having one fewer representative in Rutland County overall because of redistricting and our declining population, with the retiring Thomas Terenzini and Peter Fagan replaced by Paul Clifford.)
I believe the Rutland County delegation is the most blended between parties of any county in the state. And it is absolutely vital we all work together for the betterment of our community.
Many of the problems we face locally are being experienced statewide. Lack of housing, gaps in our workforce, and our opioid epidemic are concerns felt from the top of our state to the bottom. But Rutland County has specific problems that need to be addressed, such as ending decades of population decline. Also, when the number of open court cases in Chittenden and Rutland counties are compared, it is apparent our local courts are severely understaffed. This makes it extremely difficult to address crime in our county.
So, I look forward to the start of the legislative session and the start of our Rutland caucus meetings where every Wednesday, senators and representatives from Rutland County put party differences aside and meet to discuss issues vital to our part of the state. The elections are over, we know who our partners will be for the next two years; it is time to work together for Rutland County.
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland, represents Rutland City in the Vermont House.
