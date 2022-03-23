The Vermont State House of Representatives voted to approve the redistricting map that was created by the House Government Operations Committee. The redistricting bill now goes to the Vermont Senate who will attach the redistricting map for senatorial districts and then the bill (after a quick detour back to the House) goes to the governor for his signature.
While this theoretically allows for a few additional chances to change this map, I have a hard time foreseeing any circumstances where this happens. This bill passed in the House 129 to 13 with support from the majority of all three parties.
I am hopeful everyone possible beats the drum loudly on this with the message being Rutland City voters should check the new maps to make certain they know where they now vote. The borders for every district have changed.
To make matters potentially more confusing, the numbering system for voting districts is also changing. Our districts, currently (running clockwise beginning in the northeast) are Rutland 5-1, Rutland 5-2, Rutland 5-3, and Rutland 5-4. However, with the coming changes, these districts will be Rutland 4, Rutland 5, Rutland 6, and Rutland 7.
Three of these districts are comprised solely of Rutland City, but Rutland 4 combines the northeast portions of Rutland City and Rutland Town. This was the Government Operations Committee’s solution to Rutland City’s population earning us 3.67 representatives, not 4.
While this was an outcome we were hoping to avoid, I want to stress that this new district is not the result of any missteps on the part of Rutland City. The Rutland City Board of Civil Authority followed the proper process and the four all-city districts they proposed met all legal requirements under Vermont law. Our mayor and city clerk came to the State House to personally advocate for Rutland City during redistricting, as well.
During the redistricting process, we saw three maps. Two created by the Redistricting Committee that is created every 10 years to suggest possible redistricting plans based on census data and the one created by our Board of Civil Authority. It is worth noting that one of the Redistricting Committee maps matched our Board of Civil Authority’s map almost exactly.
But the actual map of new districts is created by the House Government Operations Committee and this committee decided at the start of their process they wanted to aim at districts that did not exceed -5% deviation and any population deviation that did occur in a community needed to be balanced out in that community’s county. Neither of these decisions were legally necessary, but they were completely in the committee’s right to impose.
And this is what sunk Rutland City’s chances of keeping four city-only districts. We are a municipality that lost population in a county that lost population. Looking at redistricting at a county level, there was no means to give Rutland City what we wanted without giving some of our neighboring communities less representation than they deserve.
In order to have four city-only districts, Rutland City would have needed all four districts to have a population deviation of -08%. While the process was finishing, I requested info from the Gov Ops Committee as to how many municipalities got a -0.8% population deviation. If they had told us it was not possible for Rutland City to do this, but gave such a deviation to a significant number of other communities, then we would have reason to cry foul. As the final map I have included shows, it turns out no districts in the entire state received a -08% population deviation. Only two districts have -07% population deviations.
We may not like the outcome as far as getting a combined district goes, but I believe the process has been fair. I believe that, while many communities would have preferred different maps as well, what we have is an honest attempt to give all Vermonters the balanced representation they deserve. This is exemplified by the lopsided 129 to 13 vote in the House. If you strip the vote down to just Rutland County representatives, it was approved 11 to 2.
I think there are two main points to take away from this. One is that we need to make certain our voters are informed about the changes to their districts and where they vote. The other is that, as a city and as a county, we need to address our population decline. There should be no options left unconsidered, no possibilities ignored. We have a decade to re-grow our population or the next redistricting will be even more painful than this one. I sincerely hope the urgency with which we need to address this is undeniable.
William Notte represents Rutland-5-4 District in the Vermont House of Representatives.
