Recently, the committee I serve on, House Judiciary, voted out H.230, which is a suicide prevention bill. In the decade from 2011 to 2020, 700 Vermont residents died of gunshot wounds. That is a huge number for a tiny state like ours. Of these deaths, 89% were suicide. If this seems terribly large, it is. The national rate of suicide in 2021 was 14.0 per 100,000 persons. In Vermont, the same year, the rate of suicide was 20.3 per 100,000 persons. We are tragically above national average. For certain Vermonters, it is even worse. Suicide among Vermont males is 50% higher than the national average. Vermonters living in rural areas, veterans, Vermonters with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ Vermonters are all at greater risk of suicide. A child in a home with a firearm is 4.4 times more likely to die by suicide.
Vermont has a suicide epidemic. And while the majority of suicide attempts in our state do not involve a firearm, the majority of successful suicides do. Suicide is a rash act. The majority of people who survive a suicide attempt do not go on to take their lives. Suicide by firearm does not allow for such second chances.
