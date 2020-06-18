I have received a few questions about S.348, which the Vermont House passed at the end of last week and which I voted in favor of and strongly support.
This bill (which had already passed in the Vermont Senate) will allow the secretary of state to mail a ballot for the November election to every registered voter in the state. Vermonters can mail in their ballot (which comes with a stamped return envelope), drop the ballot off at their city clerk’s office, or just come out to the polls to vote on Nov. 3 as they always have.
One of the most important things Vermonters have the opportunity to do is vote and I believe it is contingent on government to ensure as many Vermonters as possible are able to do so. That ability was potentially jeopardized this year by COVID-19. While this state has done an excellent job flattening the curve and slowing the spread of the virus, we know there will be spikes in new cases in the future. If such a spike were to occur close to the election date, it could possibly prevent many Vermonters from getting to the polls. S.348 is an important tool our secretary of state can employ to guarantee Vermonters will not lose the opportunity to vote during this challenging year.
I know there are some people who worry that mailing a ballot to every voter in Vermont will result in election fraud. Other states have conducted vote by mail for years, however, without any evidence of widespread fraud. When I look at the problems with voting in this country, what strikes me is not isolated incidents of voter fraud — it is a long history of voter suppression. Unfortunately, it has always been easier for some people to exercise their right to vote than others.
Now, in this extremely challenging year, a path to honoring an individual’s right to vote is clear. If a COVID-19 outbreak overlaps with Election Day, vulnerable seniors will not have to decide between going to vote and staying safe; single parents will still be able to vote even if schools are closed; low income Vermonters will not have to risk a bus ride to have their voices heard. I think that is a wonderful thing and that is why I voted for S.348 without hesitation.
Rep. William Notte lives in Rutland City.
