The plan for voting in Rutland City currently being promoted by the administration at City Hall seems unnecessarily complex. Creating a situation where roughly one-third of city residents need to vote at one location for local elections and a different location for state elections will create confusion and disenfranchise voters for years to come.

Per Rutland City charter: “The Board of Aldermen is empowered to make such changes in the number and boundaries of the several wards of the city as they may deem proper, having regard, so far as practicable and convenient, to an equal division of population among them.”

