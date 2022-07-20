The plan for voting in Rutland City currently being promoted by the administration at City Hall seems unnecessarily complex. Creating a situation where roughly one-third of city residents need to vote at one location for local elections and a different location for state elections will create confusion and disenfranchise voters for years to come.
Per Rutland City charter: “The Board of Aldermen is empowered to make such changes in the number and boundaries of the several wards of the city as they may deem proper, having regard, so far as practicable and convenient, to an equal division of population among them.”
The borders of the wards themselves are defined not in charter, but in city ordinance (which is much easier to change). The Board of Aldermen could easily introduce and pass a motion stating our city wards match up with the new legislative districts, thereby assigning city voters a single polling place for all elections.
This would result in Ward 1 (northeast section of city) having fewer voters than the other wards, because this legislative district is combined with part of Rutland Town, and the ward would be comprised of only the city portion of the district. But locally this would only matter if elections for alderman or school commissioner were done by ward. Given that these positions in Rutland City are all “at large” and elected by the entire city, the need for strictly balanced ward populations can give way to ensuring the voting process is “practicable and convenient” for our voters.
I encourage the Rutland City Board of Aldermen to pursue this action to avoid unnecessary confusion during the extremely important act of voting. Before closing, I will also note that a different option suggested by our city clerk to have all city residents vote in one location in November would violate Rutland City ordinances, which clearly state that voting needs to take place in every ward.
William Notte lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.