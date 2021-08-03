Recently, an article ran in the Rutland Herald headlined “BLM flag remains an issue at Mill River” (Union High School). According to the article, 26 people spoke nearly 90 minutes for and against the issue. Not having attended the School Board meeting, my opinion is that, if 26 people spoke, did anybody listen? Imagine if those 90 minutes had been devoted to educational issues affecting our students.
On a personal note, I grew up with Blacks and other nonwhite individuals, first as kids and later as fellow high school and college students. I had a great relationship with them, considering them as some of my best friends.
My introduction to Rutland almost 50 years ago was a little disappointing. The incident was minor, but it has stuck with me ever since. A colleague and I left our office and went to lunch. Within a half-block of returning from lunch. my colleague grabbed my arm and suggested we cross the street. I was confused because we would then be across the street from the entrance to our office. He then pointed to a Black man coming toward us and said we had to avoid him by crossing the street. He was dumbfounded I would even consider walking on the same side of a street as a Black man.
Thus, my introduction to the “whiteness” of the State of Vermont. We now have a number of laws on the books attempting to further the equal status of the races. In my opinion, legislation is necessary, but if the spirit of equality does not exist in the hearts of people, legislation will not solve the real problem.
Back to the issue at hand. Unfortunately, this issue has polarized the members of our community. During my 26 years on the Mill River School Board (26 years too long according to some), we had a number of issues arise that were contentious and divided the board members. The solution to these issues sometimes included an element of compromise. And so with this current issue.
Why not fly the United States and Vermont flags outside the entrance to the school and choose one or more sites inside the school to show the BLM and other flags? Some inside sites that come to mind could be the lobby, the library, auditorium, gym, cafeteria — any location where students and adults could learn more about why the flags exist and the history of the issues they represent. This compromise was first suggested to the School Board by my wife, Barbara, to which no response has been received.
I understand the School Board is considering adopting a Statement of Inclusion. I support that and hope all parents with students in the school system will do so also. Embracing the concepts of inclusion, diversity and equity requires a lot of effort and is not simple. It means we have to eliminate our human impulse to express our viewpoint while another person is talking and trying to express theirs, resulting in hearing ourselves talk but not hearing the other person’s viewpoint. This might explain the aforementioned 90 minutes!
I believe if we all make an effort to understand the issues that divide us and listen to the viewpoint of the other side, we will have come a long way. It will still be a long road and will require a lot of effort but if everyone takes it to heart, I think the process will be worth it.
Thomas S. O’Brien lives in North Clarendon.
