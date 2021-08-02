Every day I try to become a healthier person, both physically and mentally. If there’s a self-improvement fad that might help me achieve this goal, I’ve tried it.
I’ve been on the Atkins Beach Paleo Vegan diet, the Mediterranean Zone Macrobiotic diet, and the Beverly Ketogenic South Hills Beach diet. I’ve experimented with high fat, low fat, and no fat plans. I’ve tried low protein, low sodium, and low taste plans. I’ve even fasted, detoxed, cleansed and purged.
Whenever a super food is discovered, I’m first in line at the store to buy barrels of the stuff for my personal consumption. I’ve eaten so much Kale my ears have gotten longer, so many seeds I’m beginning to molt, and enough yogurt to become an honorary elderly village woman in Soviet Georgia.
For mental health I do crossword puzzles, read random appliance instruction manuals, and have stopped watching Fox News. I’ve also done hot yoga, taken cold showers, and seen a medium.
The problem is that these steps require a great deal of effort. In my quest for self-betterment I am always looking for the silver bullet which will entail very little time and offer a great return. Imagine my excitement when I heard a gentleman being interviewed on the radio say you can become a healthier person, inside and out, merely by journal writing 15 minutes a day. I didn’t get the guy’s name, but his concept caught my attention. After a half hour of Tae Bo in front of the mirror and participating in a Sweating to the Oldies session with Richard Simmons, I consumed a quart of blueberries and several whole cloves of garlic, chased them down with green tea and almond milk, and began investigating.
Online, I found a Lifestyle blogger named Dee Nowak, who confirmed that journal writers reap a multiple of physical and emotional benefits. Ms. Nowak related that the positive effects of writing your thoughts down on paper every day included lowering your blood pressure, strengthening your immune system, healing injuries faster, reducing stress, improving concentration and getting a good night’s sleep. If this woman was to be believed, journaling did everything but unclog drains and give you better mileage on the highway. It was worth a try. The next day I got started.
According to wikiHow, step number one to starting a journal is to find a notebook and decorate it. I planned to write on the computer, so I got some nifty Hello Kitty stickers and gift bows from the dollar store and slapped them on my laptop.
Once I was ready for my first entry I had no idea what to say. I looked up the pointers on the journal writing blog. “Write about what happened today. Include where you went, what you did, and who you spoke to,” it suggested. I sat down and commenced typing.
Dear journal, today I worked from home for the 547th day in a row. I went into the kitchen to eat breakfast, to eat lunch and to eat dinner. I made a trip to the living room to talk to my pet fern on the mantle. On my way back to the computer I stubbed my pinky toe on the leg of the sofa.
As soon as this riveting entry was complete, I went to bed. The next morning, I didn’t notice any tangible improvements in my life. While I wasn’t sure how my immune system was doing, my blood pressure was still high, and my crushed toe hadn’t miraculously healed.
I returned to my blogging guru for some more pointers.
"Write about gratitude,” Ms. Nowak said. So I wrote about how grateful I was for my health and my family. As I was about to express appreciation for having a roof over my head and good internet service, I lost the connection and had to stop writing.
After another night of tossing and turning I was still hoping to reap the benefits of journal writing. For a third time, I looked to the blog for ideas.
“If you are feeling uninspired, change your surroundings,” Ms. Nowak offered. “Step out onto your balcony or grab a chair in your garden and journal from there.” Since I didn’t have a balcony or garden, I opted to bring my laptop into the room off the master bedroom where the porcelain chair is situated. Still no inspiration or change in my well-being.
I gave the list of journal-writing pointers one last chance. “Try writing in the third person,” the author said.
Mark tried this idea, but he still didn’t know what to write, so Mark was very unhappy. Furthermore, Mark wasn’t able to notice any improvement in his physical or mental health. So, Mark stopped journal writing and drowned his sorrows in a tall glass of probiotic/prebiotic-rich Kombucha.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
