As I approached my 100th birthday, supported by family and basked in their love, I’ve spent quite a bit of time reflecting on what’s important in life. I’ve seen lots of news stories about 100-year-olds over the years, and reporters always seem to ask if there is some secret to their longevity or happiness.
The answer to that question may be different for every centenarian but for me, the answer is quite simple: I’ve been fortunate to have lived a life filled with family, faith and service to others.
My family has been a blessing. My faith has been a constant source of strength. And service to others has given me a deeper purpose, a sense of accomplishment, and a constant source of goodwill and satisfaction.
I could write a book about faith and family, but I write today to encourage your readers to serve others, to literally give of themselves, at the upcoming Gift-of-Life Marathon Blood Drive. The GOLM and other blood drives have been an integral part of my service to the greater Rutland community for decades.
I’ve enjoyed every blood drive I’ve participated in — what could be more meaningful than helping others in such a direct and extraordinary way? — but the GOLM is extra special.
Maybe it’s the time of the year, coming just before Christmas as winter sets in, that makes the drive so meaningful. Maybe it’s the sheer size of the event, or the fact Rutland set the national blood drive record at the Gift of Life, that makes me think so fondly of it.
But I think it’s something bigger than just the numbers of pints collected, or the drive’s proximity to the holiday. I think it has something to do with the sheer amount of love exhibited at the GOLM that makes me smile whenever I think about it.
Having attended every GOLM over these past 18 years, I’ve seen a lot of love!
I’ve witnessed young couples in love donating blood together for the first time. I’ve seen the hijinks of organizers, from shaving their heads to getting tattooed to promote it.
I’ve watched parents donate with their children and high school kids donate with their grandparents. And at the age of 93, I got to be part of the record-shattering drive in 2013, when hundreds of Red Cross staff and volunteers and 2,350 donors demonstrated that love for community and our fellow man could overcome virtually any challenge one might contemplate.
To celebrate my 100th birthday, helping encourage others to be part of the GOLM fills me with joy. I encourage each of you to make an appointment, whether you’ve given dozens of times before, or are yet to make your first blood donation.
You’ll be blessed, as I have been, by being part of something much bigger than yourself. And you’ll know that someone, somewhere, will continue to love and be loved because of you. I can’t imagine a better gift.
Mary Ojala, ambassador for this year’s GOLM, is the longest-serving Red Cross volunteer in New England. She turned 100 on Nov. 22.
